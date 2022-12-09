 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Sinema leaves Democrats, registers as independent

  • Updated

U.S. Sen. Kyrsten Sinema of Arizona is leaving the Democratic Party and has registered as a political independent, she told CNN and The Arizona Republic.

“I’ve registered as an Arizona independent. I know some people might be a little bit surprised by this, but actually, I think it makes a lot of sense,” Sinema said in a Thursday interview with CNN's Jake Tapper, CNN reported early Friday morning.

She also wrote an opinion column in The Arizona Republic, released early Friday, explaining her decision. "Becoming an independent won't change my work in the Senate," she wrote.

The news comes just days after Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock's reelection Tuesday in a Georgia runoff election gave Democrats a 51-49 edge in the Senate starting in January. That was widely seen to reduce Sinema's negotiating influence as one of two swing Democrats in the chamber, which currently has a 50-50 partisan split, who sometimes held out on key goals of their party's Biden administration.

Sinema will be up for reelection to a second term in 2024.

Arizona's other U.S. senator, Democrat Mark Kelly, won reelection in November. 

This is a breaking news story that will be updated.  

Watch now: Sen. Kyrsten Sinema explains why she opposes ending the filibuster

