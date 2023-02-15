Outlying areas of the Tucson Metro area reported snowfall early Wednesday.

Portions of southeast Arizona also were reporting snow this morning, the National Wether Service in Tucson said in Facebook.

A band of precipitation was moving to the east. It was expected to lease the area by 10 this morning, the Weather Service says.

It said a hard freeze warning is in effect for much of southeast Arizona Thursday morning.

Cold temperatures are expected overnight Wednesday into Thursday morning.

Near record to record low temperatures are a possibility at some locations, the agency forecast.

Today's high temperature was expected to be about 50 degrees in Tucson. The low temperature on Thursday was forecast to be about 30 degrees.

