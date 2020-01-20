Socially savvy artificial intelligence to be developed at UA

"The thing that makes a human a good teammate is having a good sense of what other people on their team are thinking, so they can predict what their teammates are going to do with some level of certainty," Pyarelal said. "We're trying to build AI with some social awareness and this kind of theory of mind."

The UA project, called Theory of Mind-Based Cognitive Architecture for Teams, or ToMCAT, will develop and test AI agents in a Minecraft video game environment where they will be paired with up to four human players. The AI agent will collaborate with the players to complete custom-designed missions, collecting information about the individual players as well as their interactions with other human teammates along the way.

Through the use of webcams and microphones, the AI agent will observe the human players’ facial expressions, eye movements and voices. Each player will also be connected to an electrocardiogram machine to monitor the electrical activity of their heart as well as a head cap that measures brain activity.

The ToMCat agent will initially observe the payers’ interactions and then, after gathering enough information about the players and their social dynamics, will collaborate with them and even offer suggestions to help the team meet their goals.