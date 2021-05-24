Some experts welcome alarm bells about Arizona groundwater

"The reality is that people want to live in Arizona, particularly in the Phoenix metro area. There's a clash between living in a desert environment and having clear limits on the water supply, and the desire for millions of people to live here," Maguire said.

Twenty years ago, Maguire chaired, and Megdal and Holway were involved with, a Governor's Water Management Commission that looked at many of the same problems the Kyl Center examined. The commission produced a 97-page report, making some recommendations similar to those of the Kyl Center, but leading to no major changes in water law.

"There were tweaks in the groundwater code but nothing significant," said Maguire, who is now in private practice. "That's why you hear reports now for a call to action. We haven't taken the next significant step.

"We talked about these issues in 2001 as being off in the future, that gosh, we know population is growing in Southwest, and we know there will be added pressure on Lake Mead and Lake Powell. But we had very full reservoirs. Now, we know we're full-on in the drought in the Colorado Basin. We don't know when it will end."