Southern AZ officials ask for federal help for asylum seekers released at border

He called for the Biden administration to “consider the infrastructure and resources needed to monitor, care for and protect both the incoming individuals and surrounding communities— especially as our country and state are still combating the COVID-19 pandemic.”

Among the questions Ducey asked the head of the DHS was how health-care workers should prepare and whether the administration would fund medical treatment for asylum seekers at hospitals already stretched thin by the pandemic.

He also asked if the administration would commit to quarantining all migrants who test positive for COVID-19 so they will not be released into the community while contagious.

Ducey urged the DHS to coordinate with local law enforcement and asked how those who are released at the border will be “held accountable for attending their court hearings, their actions until those court dates, and the safe transfer to services once the court decides.”

U.S. Sens. Kyrsten Sinema and Mark Kelly, both Arizona Democrats, asked the head of the DHS to “take immediate steps” to ensure the DHS “has sufficient resources in Arizona to keep our communities safe and ensure migrants are treated fairly and humanely,” according to a Feb. 4 letter from the senators.