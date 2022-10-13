Amazon scales back plans for new Tucson-area warehouse

Amazon has curtailed staffing plans for its new warehouse in Marana.

The company recently informed the town that the projected 500 to 700 employees has been lowered to 200 at the 65-acre site on Silverbell and Ina roads.

"They plan a slow roll," said Jason Angell, Marana’s development services director. "They're going to slowly phase in but expect to begin operations this fall."

Amazon did not give Marana a reason for the paring down of jobs and did not respond to an interview request from the Star.

But the online retailer closed or canceled plans for more than 25 warehouses around the country last month. None in Arizona.

Since 2020, Amazon grew its warehouse space from 272 million square feet to 525 million square feet at the end of 2021.

In Tucson alone, the company has five sites.

But, analysts say inflation and shoppers returning to stores in 2022 impacted online demand.

An apartment complex next to the Marana facility, at Silverbell and Ina roads, is moving forward.

Developer Ross McCallister, principal of MC Companies, said the site was chosen before Amazon announced its plans to operate there.

"We feel the Marana area is underserved with apartments so that's why we picked that site, in addition to its proximity to area amenities as well as easy access to I-10 and employment centers downtown, UA and the airport," he said. "While I was looking forward to having all these employees next door, I was also nervous about the round-the-clock activity (so) I am not concerned that Amazon's cutbacks will affect us."

The Place at Silverbell Gateway, a 300-unit luxury apartment complex, at 7430 N. Silverbell Road, is expected to open next year.