Arizona schools face 'devastating' spending cuts if Legislature doesn't act

"If you cut 17% out of our budget this year we would have to look at layoffs,'' and right at the end of the school year, Mentone said.

"It's catastrophic and it would be devastating to our budget, especially since we've already committed contracts for the year,'' said Chris Hermann, chief financial officer for the Kyrene Elementary School District. If the district has to start altering spending plans in the spring, "it doesn't give you hardly any time to make adjustments.''

The deadline for the Legislature to act is March 2022, said Michelle Valenzuela, spokeswoman for the Amphitheater School District: "It is too soon to know what the specific impacts would be to the Amphitheater district," she said. "If the district is forced to make these cuts, it could have wide-reaching effects, though we would do everything possible to limit impact on our students."

Pima County Schools Superintendent Dustin Williams said he and his staff have looked for a way around the expenditure limit short of legislative intervention.

But they haven't found one. And absent action at the Capitol, he said there will be a "devastating impact'' on education.