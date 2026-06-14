Public safety

Tucson has long been a place with a steady drumbeat of upsetting violent crime along with a backbeat of regular property crime. Every time I hear of one of these awful crimes happening, it hits me, and I see people online saying the city is going to hell.

I'm not so sure things are getting worse in this area, though. I suspect that perception reflects wider awareness of serious incidents more than real changes in rates of crime. The pages following scanner traffic have made people more aware of the kinds of incidents police have seen happening for decades, and videos pop up on social media of every fight, car crash or argument in public places.

It's not a good look, but it happened before cameras were everywhere, too.

The data on violent crime is not 100% dependable. There is an unknown amount of unreported crime, and some reporting changes may have made it look better than it is, but still, violent-crime reports from the Tucson Police Department, as reported to the Arizona Department of Public Safety, dropped by 11.6% from 2021 to 2024, then plunged by 44% from 2024 to 2025.

I suspect that drop is exaggerated, but the spike in homicides that occurred after the pandemic has clearly dissipated. There were 93 homicides in Tucson in 2021 — a staggering amount — but that was down to 56 in 2025. This year, there have been 17 homicides so far in Tucson, as compared to 27 at this time last year.