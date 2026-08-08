The problem, if you want to abolish ICE, is that the agency performs some roles most Americans probably want to exist.

“If we operate in a framework where it’s not realistic to talk about open borders, then we need an enforcement mechanism,” Evans-Schroeder said.

In other words, unless we plan on ceasing all deportations, something few Americans would agree with, we’re going to need some federal agency to carry them out.

Doris Meissner of the Migration Policy Institute used to run the Immigration and Naturalization Service and sees no likelihood of that.

“Removal is an element of the immigration system, and whether it’s done in the agency that’s currently called ICE or not, it is statutorily part of the immigration system,” she said. “It would be done someplace, unless for some reason Congress were to decide that we’re not going to have any return or removal (deportation), but that’s highly unlikely.”

As part of that deportation function, ICE also runs or contracts out the operation of detention centers, which are multiplying around the country as the detained population hits a record 70,000, often living in miserable and even deadly conditions. And they have a nationwide cadre of attorneys who represent the government in immigration cases.

Logical reform possible