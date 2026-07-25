That’s separate from the Rio Nuevo District, which has about $8 million available to fund projects, mostly downtown, this fiscal year.

Crystal Moore, who is president of the partnership, has been checking out downtowns around the country to see how they increase nighttime activity while minimizing trouble.

There are ideas like establishing ride-share pickup spots, setting earlier closing times for food spots where people gather, and expanding the use of scanners at bars so that the different establishments across downtown know when a patron has been causing trouble. Fifteen of those are to be in use by mid-August.

I sat in on a session hosted Wednesday by Tucson police where they trained downtown business owners on enforcement of state alcohol laws, active-shooter scenarios, first aid and other topics. All of this is part of the long-term effort most people don’t see to make downtown thrive.

But the work can be undermined easily. French was convicted in early 2025 of aggravated assault for shooting a gun in the direction of someone working at a car wash. He was sentenced in April. Infamously now, Pima County Superior Court Judge Alan Goodwin sentenced him to four years of probation, no prison.

The minimum prison sentence for the crime, according to a presentence report, was two years, so French could have been in prison instead of, allegedly, being on Congress with a gun the night of the shooting. He also could have been on intensive probation, a more intrusive form.