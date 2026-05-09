PHOENIX — Gov. Katie Hobbs said she believes that a threat by border czar Tom Homan to "flood'' the streets of what he calls "sanctuary cities'' with federal agents could lead to the same kinds of problems in Arizona that left two people dead in Minneapolis.

Homan, in Arizona last week, lashed out and what he called "sanctuary cities'' that have refused to cooperate with Immigration and Customs Enforcement in rounding up and deporting people who the government says entered this country illegally.

"You will see more agents in your neighborhoods, because you forced us into this position,'' he told those attending the Border Security Expo in Phoenix.

Hobbs said she does not believe that there are actually what she would call sanctuary cities in Arizona., something her press aide defines as those who actively interfere with federal enforcement of immigration law in violation of state laws.

But she conceded that Homan appears to take a broad approach, including in that category cities and counties who he believes are not actively cooperating with ICE. And it is these communities who could find themselves with new deployments of immigration agents.

And, that, Hobbs told Capitol Media Services, concerns her.

"What I hope this doesn't signal is a return to the kind of enforcement practices that ended up getting two people in Minnesota killed because they were more focused on indiscriminately rounding people up and not on keeping us safe,'' she said. "Because those kinds of tactics, they undermine the safety of the communities and law enforcement.''