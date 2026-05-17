USCIS has always tried to balance enforcing immigration laws and ensuring the integrity of the immigration system, while also helping employers and people get through the immigration system in a timely way, Gelatt said.

"The Trump administration has tipped the balance very strongly in favor of vetting over efficiency and speed," Gelatt said.

DACA recipients have some of the highest levels of public support of any undocumented migrant group: Most polling shows strong majorities of Americans oppose deporting people who were brought to the United States as children.

Democrats have seized on the topic, accusing Trump of slow-walking the renewals on purpose. The administration has been "hostile" towards immigration in general, Rep. Greg Stanton, D-Arizona, said May 11 at a news conference in Phoenix.

"The fear that that puts in them, the uncertainty for them and their families, is bad for them, and it is bad in this country," Stanton said. "We deserve answers, and we're going to get those answers."

Hardworking people left in limbo

Sen. Mark Kelly, D-Arizona, highlighted the case of Annie Ramos, a DACA recipient and Arizona State University student who was detained by immigration authorities in April, days after her wedding to a U.S. soldier.

"In what world does it make sense for us to focus our time and our effort, chasing down and holding people like Annie? We should be chasing down serious criminals," Kelly said May 12 in a news conference outside the U.S. Capitol.

The processing backlog "seems intentional," Kelly said, and "leaves hardworking people, who have done everything right, in limbo."