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The former public security secretary for Mexico's Sinaloa state was arrested on charges related to his alleged ties to the powerful Sinaloa cartel on Monday after crossing the border into Nogales, Arizona, officials say.

Gerardo Mérida Sánchez, 66, entered Arizona, on Monday and was taken into custody by U.S. marshals, according to Mexico’s Security Ministry in a post on X.

He is one of two former high-ranking officials from Sinaloa detained by U.S. officials over alleged ties to the powerful Sinaloa cartel, court records and sources said on Friday. The pair was charged last month along with Sinaloa Governor Ruben Rocha, who has not yet been detained, in what marks a significant escalation in tensions between the U.S. and Mexico over the fight against the drug cartels.

Mérida Sánchez briefly appeared before a federal court in Tucson, a key jurisdiction for handling cross-border crime cases. It remains unclear whether he voluntarily surrendered to U.S. authorities.

Mérida Sánchez was later transferred to New York and is currently being held at the federal detention center in Brooklyn. On Friday, he appeared in federal court in Manhattan for a brief five-minute hearing, where he pleaded not guilty to three felony charges, according to court records.

He was indicted last month alongside Sinaloa Governor Rubén Rocha Moya, 76, and eight other current and former officials on a range of charges related to drug trafficking.