Kansas investors have bought 129 acres in Marana to develop the Southern Arizona Logistics Center with more than 1.7 million square feet of industrial space.

The $22 million land sale by an affiliate of Crown West Land Group, at Tangerine Road and Interstate 10, was brokered by Tim Healy, with CBRE.

Buyers, Flint Development, plan to build the logistics center with the first two buildings totaling nearly 1 million square feet.

Almost unheard of just a few years ago, industrial spec building has increased dramatically as distribution and warehouse operations expand in Southern Arizona.

The remaining parcels will be a mix of retail, more industrial and a yet-to-be-named big-box store with more than 150,000 square feet of dry goods and groceries.

The parcel is adjacent to Gladden Farms Master Planned Community and near Marana Unified School District, Northwest Medical, and Northwest Fire District.

Other recent local real estate transactions include:

Alliance Beverage Distributing Co. LLC, doing business as Breakthru Beverage Arizona, leased 23,513 square feet at Daybreak Distribution Center, 6360 S. Tucson Blvd., from Daybreak Industrial QOB LLC. Robert Glaser and Paul Hooker, with Picor, represented the landlord. Robert Martensen, with Colliers International, represented the tenant.

Theraplay4kidz, doing business as Arizona Autism, leased 7,919 square feet from Kolb Office Park LLC at 2090 N. Kolb Road. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the tenant, and John G. Yarborough, with Romano Real Estate Corp., represented the landlord.

Aeora Rocks LLC leased 6,098 square feet at Broadbent Business Center, 2165 N. Forbes Blvd., from Pegasus Tucson Owner LLC. Paul Hooker and Andrew Keim, with Picor, represented the landlord.

Mako US Corp., a gold mining and exploration firm, leased 4,980 square feet at 120 N. Stone Ave. from 120 North Stone LLC. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the tenant, and David Volk, with Volk Co., represented the landlord.

Arizona Property Management Solutions Inc. leased 3,931 square feet from Alpine Chalet Apartments LLC in Bootbarn Plaza, 6701-6763 E. Broadway. Ryan McGregor, with Picor, represented the tenant, and Gordon Wagner and David Dutson, with NAI Horizon, represented the landlord.

Information for Tucson Real Estate is compiled from records at the Pima County Recorder's Office and from brokers. Send information to Gabriela Rico, grico@tucson.com

Subscribe to stay connected to Tucson. A subscription helps you access more of the local stories that keep you connected to the community.



Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.