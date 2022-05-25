Texas BBQ chain Rudy's opening Tucson location in June

Texas-style barbecue is heading to Tucson's south side when Rudy's "Country Store" & Bar-B-Q opens its first local restaurant on June. 21.

It will be the fourth Arizona location for the San Antonio, Texas-based chain that has more than 40 locations in Texas, Arizona, Colorado, New Mexico and Florida, said area manager Andy Jenne.

The Tucson location at the Ajo Marketplace, 2100 E. Ajo Way near Kino Sports Complex, is awaiting final inspections. Jenne said they expect to hire 100 hourly employees and seven salaried managers.

Texas-based Ford Restaurant Group bought the 1.57-acre parcel for $1.2 million last June. It is one of two new chain restaurants coming to the Ajo Marketplace; Raising Cane's is expected to open at 2150 E. Ajo Way on July 12. It will be the Louisiana chicken fingers chain's fourth Tucson location.

Rudy's specializes in all things barbecue from their popular brisket to smoked turkey breast, chicken, ribs and pulled pork. Meat is sold by the half-pound — ranging from $6.99 for sausage links to $10.99 for brisket — and sides are a la carte. The meat is smoked over an oak fire using the same recipes that the original restaurant used in 1989.

But Rudy''s has been an institution in Texas long before it began serving barbecue. According to the website, Rudolph Aue opened a one-stop gas station, repair shop and grocery store in Leon Springs, Texas, outside San Antonio in 1929 and introduced barbecue to the mix in 1989. The Texas-based Ford Restaurant Group bought the business in 1996 and began expanding outside of Texas.

Jenne said the restaurant will be open from 6:30 a.m. to 10 p.m. Sundays through Thursdays and until 10:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. The 15-year Rudy's veteran said the restaurant has been a hidden gem in its popular breakfast tacos, a selection of five, fat-stuffed breakfast burritos with eggs, potatoes and choice of meats.

