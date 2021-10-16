UA researchers seek large, diverse pool for massive aging study

PAN’s combination of online and in-person testing is intended to help "people who may not physically be able to be a part of our studies to participate," Ryan said. "They may not live near the university, they may have a day job and can’t take off three or four hours in the middle of the day to do our tests, they may not have a car or they may have children to care for."

The other piece of recruiting diverse participants for the in-person studies is building community trust through outreach efforts. In Atlanta and Baltimore, PAN researchers are especially focused on reaching potential Black participants, and potential Hispanic and Latino participants in Tucson and Miami.

Dr. Tatjana Rundek, a professor of neurology at UM and co-lead on PAN’s in-depth aging study, and her team in Miami have already done some work to reach people who may be reluctant to sign up for the online MindCrowd test, which is required to be selected to participate in the in-depth, in-person studies.

"A lot of people will say they don’t want to be guinea pigs. So, we realize that we need to communicate a lot with our community," Rundek said. In addition to accounting for any language barriers that may exist, "We have to actually go out in the communities to aging centers, libraries, churches and retirement homes. We have to excite people for this type of work."