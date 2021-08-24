University of Arizona researchers identify key factor in severe COVID cases

"Roughly a third of people develop long COVID, and many of them were active individuals who now can't walk 100 yards," Chilton said. "The question we are investigating now is: If this enzyme is still relatively high and active, could it be responsible for part of the long COVID outcomes that we're seeing?”

One of the most exciting things about the discovery, Chilton said, is that there are already one or two tested inhibitors that could help and that have gone through late-phase clinical trials.

That, he said, could mean the time needed to figure out how to protect patients from this "runaway enzyme" could go from years to months. What’s needed as soon as possible is a large clinical trial using one of these inhibitors to help people with severe COVID-19.

“We have focused, and rightly so, on vaccines to resist the virus,” he said. "But it's also become apparent that there are going to be some limitations to that approach. With a large segment of the population refusing to get vaccinated, more and more variants are likely to form."