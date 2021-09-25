With overloaded hospitals refusing transfers, Bisbee doctor breaks rules to save life

He gave her medication to increase her blood pressure and got more fluids going into her system, but with two units of blood used up, he didn’t have more to give her. A patient in another room was also getting a blood transfusion, he said, and the hospital, which doesn't have an ICU and only carries a small supply, had run out.

“We don’t carry blood in abundance," he said, "because typically it’s not going to be utilized fast enough."

'Only possible way she could live'

Laguillo, desperate to help Courtney, called an obstetrician with Canyon Vista Medical Center in Sierra Vista and pleaded to have her transported there.

But there were still no beds available, so the procedure would have to be done in a room in the emergency department.

The problem was that the Emergency Medical Treatment and Labor Act — a federal law that governs, among other things, guidelines for transporting patients — prohibits moving patients from an inpatient level of care at one hospital to an emergency room, considered outpatient, at another. The reason is that it's essentially downgrading the level of care.

Laguillo knew this, and agrees the act is "written to protect patients," but felt he had no choice.