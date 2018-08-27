Input sought for possible rodeo break name change
In the wake of animal rights activists taking issue with the name “rodeo break” for the two-day February vacation at local schools during the Tucson rodeo and parade, the Tucson Unified School District is asking for community input on a possible name change.
The district is not considering eliminating the holiday.
The survey can be found at tucne.ws/rodeobreak
Pima County GED, diploma programs taking applications
Two Pima County programs that help at-risk students graduate from high school are accepting applications for sessions starting in September.
Pima Vocational High School is accepting students ages 16 to 21 who want to earn their high school diploma for the session that begins Sept. 5.
Interested students must attend a two-day orientation on Aug. 30-31 from 1:30 to 4:30 p.m. each day, at PVHS’s south campus, 175 W. Irvington Road. Pima Vocational’s second campus is located on the northwest side, 5025 W. Ina Road.
Call 724-9470 to reserve a spot. A registration packet can be obtained at pimavocational.org/how-to-enroll.html or at either campus.
PVHS offers students real-world work experience with academic classes, enabling them to pair their studies with internships ranging from office work to daycare to nonprofit work.
Pima County’s Las Artes Arts & Education Center is also accepting students for the GED program session that begins Sept. 4.
The program pays students a weekly incentive to offset the cost of transportation, clothing and school supplies. A new-student orientation for the session will be held Aug. 29, from 8:30 to 11:30 a.m. at the school, 23 W. 27th St. in South Tucson.
Young people ages 17-22 must complete an application and take a basic assessment to determine placement level before attending the Las Artes orientation. They can come to the school Monday through Thursday for that initial assessment, beginning at 8:15 a.m.