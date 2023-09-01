September in Tucson means a few things. The last day of the month marks the end of our beloved monsoon season, weather gets a little bit cooler and annual events start to make their return.

September brings a slew of events: Tucson Comic-Con, HoCo Fest, Tucson Pride, KidsFest and Oktoberfest celebrations. What else? Free movies, pool parties, craft workshops and a Lady Gaga-themed laser show.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Don't want to scroll as much? Click the links below to see events separated by date.

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Imagine stepping into a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The colors swirl around you and the images of landscapes and self-portraits by the 19th century Post-Impressionist artist suck you into a 360-degree virtual world. That’s what you will experience at “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” in Oro Valley through September.

When: Thursdays-Mondays in September

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $25-$35

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson, Gem, Mineral and Fossil Shows

The massive gem showcase happens in January and February each year, but a much smaller showcase takes place in September. Seven shows will return to Tucson on Aug. 31 with beads, minerals and jewelry.

When: Thursday-Sunday, Aug. 31-Sept. 3

Where: Various locations

Cost: Some shows may require an admission fee; bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Gardening Hour

Learn about gardening and bring home clippings all while connecting with The Garden Kitchen team.

When: 7-8:30 a.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Comic-Con

This Labor Day weekend, thousands will flock to the Tucson Convention Center for the 14th annual Tucson Comic-Con, many donning costumes or paying homage in some way to their favorite fictional characters. Expect gaming, cosplay, interactive experiences and celebrity sightings.

When: 3-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1; 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2; 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Cost: Starting at $10 for kids, $20 for adults

Visit the event page for more information.

HoCo Fest

The final HoCo Fest will bring in 60-plus acts — many of them either from Tucson or with strong Tucson ties — over four days to perform on Hotel Congress’s three stages: Club Congress, Century Room and the outdoor Plaza stage. There will also be a record fair, film fest, pool party and nightly tributes to Linda Ronstadt.

When: Friday-Monday, Sept. 1-4

Where: Hotel Congress, 311 E. Congress St., plus additional events at Hotel McCoy, The Loft Cinema and The Screening Room.

Cost: $100 for four-day festival pass, $10-$25 for day passes.

Visit the event page for more information.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Visit the event page for more information.

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at the last installment of Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturday, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Friday-Saturday, Sept. 1-2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Kitty Haha Comedy Night

Lady Haha will be center stage at this comedy show surrounded by the cats at El Jefe Cat Cafe. You can bring your own food and drinks!

When: 7-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1

Where: El Jefe Cat Cafe, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $18. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Friday Night Concert at Steam Pump Ranch

Oro Valley Parks and Recreation is hosting a free concert with Wholly Cats Swing Club. Food trucks will be onsite.

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 1

Where: Steam Pump Ranch, 10901 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks. Bring your own chair or blanket!

Visit the event page for more information.

Pool Party to DIVE For

Marana is closing out the summer season with one last pool party. You'll find food vendors and a free screening of "The Little Mermaid."

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Rodeo Sweetheart Dance

The Downtown Clifton is hosting a Rodeo Sweetheart Dance with a DJ spinning hits and old favorites, plus a country-style buffet and specials on whiskey.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Plushies n' Stuffies Tea Party

This party at This n' That Creative Studio is all about plushies! Kids can pick a plush, stuff it with the studio's stuffing machine, then decorate a shirt for it. Afterwards, kids can sip tea all while decorating cupcakes.

When: 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: This n' That Creative Studio, 1066 S. Pantano Road

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

First Saturday ArtWalk

The Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center is hosting its First Saturday ArtWalk this weekend, set to feature work made by local artists, a wine bar and music.

When: 3-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Steinfeld Warehouse Community Arts Center, 101 W. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Haus of Brats 10-year Anniversary

German food truck Haus of Brats is celebrating its 10th birthday with a party at Button Brew House. The celebration features the release of a new Munich Dunkel beer, live music, and, of course, food.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Party at Harbottle Brewing

Harbottle Brewing Company is hosting a neighborhood block party with a dunk tank, water fight, corn hole, beer and free hot dogs.

When: 1 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Harbottle Brewing Company, 3820 S. Palo Verde Road

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party. Dress in your best '80s-themed outfit!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Creative Encounters in Awe Walking

The University of Arizona Health Sciences' Innovation in Healthy Aging is collaborating with Mission Garden for a workshop about Tucson's agricultural history. "Creative Encounters in Awe Walking gives students and community members tools to encounter and share moments of awe in and across our communities. The goal is to promote awe walking as an accessible and affordable wellness practice across the lifespan," the UA says.

When: 9-10:30 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend. Register by Friday, Sept. 1.

Visit the event page for more information.

Walking tours with the Presidio Museum

Explore Tucson's downtown area with walking tours hosted by the Presidio Museum. Upcoming tours include the Turquoise Trail; Mainly Murals; Barrio Viejo; and a tour of Santa Cruz River history.

When: Various dates, check out the calendar here.

Where: Locations vary based on tour.

Cost: $25. Pre-registration may be required for these events.

Visit the event page for more information.

Drag Queen Bingo

Roxi Starr is hosting Drag Queen Bingo at Button Brew House this Saturday!

When: 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 2

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to play, bring money for drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Magic & Mystery Dinner Theater

At this event, you'll get to enjoy dinner from Dante's Fire, all while watching a magical theatrical performance.

When: 6:30 p.m. Saturdays in September

Cost: $49 without dinner, $79 with dinner

Visit the event page for more information.

Medella Vina Antique and Vintage Fair

Once a month, Medella Vina Ranch hosts an antique fair where you can shop vintage items from more than 100 vendors, plus take a break at an onsite food truck.

When: 7 a.m. to noon on the first Sunday of the month

Where: Medella Vina Ranch, 4450 S. Houghton Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Send Off

Say goodbye to summer with the JCC! This event is designed for families with kids ages 4-10 years old. There will be games, inflatables, face painting and crafts.

When: 10 a.m. to noon Sunday, Sept. 3

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: Free to attend, register online

Visit the event page for more information.

Labor Day Luau

This Labor Day weekend, Hacienda del Sol is serving a Hawaiian-inspired buffet with tiki cocktails, live music and hula dancers. A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hawaii Region American Red Cross.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 3

Where: Hacienda del Sol, 5501 N. Hacienda del Sol Road

Cost: $70

Visit the event page for more information.

Workshops with Di Luna Candles

Di Luna Candles is known for her beautiful candles scented like birthday cake, coconut and grapefruit mint. She recently opened her own brick-and-mortar where she not only sells her candles but teaches the community how to make them! Other events this September include book clubs and an earring workshop.

When: Various dates in September

Cost: Prices range based on class

Visit the event page for more information.

"The Office" Trivia Night

Test your knowledge of all things "The Office" during this trivia night at Snakes & Lattes.

When: 7-9 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 6

Cost: $10 for general admission, $32 for a 4-person table

Visit the event page for more information.

First Thursday at Tucson Museum of Art

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every first Thursday of the month for pay-what-you-wish admission, gallery activities, live music and a cash bar. This month's event will also feature Puerto Rican treats from The Sweet Coquí.

When: 5-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 7

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Safe Shift Store 3-Day Sale

The Safe Shift estate store, which helps raise funds for firefighters and first responders through the Greater Tucson Fire Foundation, opens its doors for three days each month. Past items for sale have included furniture, home decor, kitchen items, books and more.

When: 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 7-9

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Gather A Vintage Market

Find all kinds of vintage and antique home and garden items at this four-day market.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursday-Saturday, Sept. 7-9; 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Gather A Vintage Market, 300 S. Park Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Solar Cinema: "Hairspray"

Watch a free outdoor screening of John Waters' film "Hairspray." Bring your own chair! Snacks and drinks will be available for purchase.

When: 7:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 8

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie on most Fridays at Hotel McCoy! Upcoming movies include "Interstellar," "The Karate Kid," "Trolls" and "Nine to Five."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays, Sept. 8-29

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson KidsFest 2023

This huge indoor festival for kids is back for another year. Find a ninja course, carnival rides, performances, laser tag, dinosaurs and a meet-and-greet with JJ from "Cocomelon."

When: 11 a.m. Saturday-Sunday, Sept. 9-10

Cost: $13

Visit the event page for more information.

'90s Doggy Paddle Pool Party

The Marana Pool will be drained this winter for maintenance ... but until that happens, the pool will be open on one Saturday for a dog pool party! There will be prizes awarded to the dogs dressed in the best '90s-themed outfits. Remember to bring proof of your dog's license, in addition to documents for their rabies and DAPP vaccines.

When: Time slots are 10 a.m., 11 a.m., noon and 1 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 9.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Cirque Inextremiste: EXIT

Dubbed a thrilling adventure, Cirque Inextremiste: EXIT will feature tightrope walking and extreme acrobatics in a free show on the University of Arizona Mall. "What ensues is a hilarious spectacle featuring a high-flying hot air balloon and never-before-seen balancing acts on a vertical stage you must see to believe," presenter Arizona Arts Live says.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Las Mujeres Verdes Mercado

Las Mujeres Verdes is a group with a goal: helping other minority-owned small businesses thrive through frequent artisan markets. The mercados that once took place in midtown have moved to a new location near Fourth Avenue. Find about 30 vendors selling items like art, jewelry, self-care and food.

When: 6-10 p.m. Saturdays, Sept. 9 and Sept. 30

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

"Grease" Sing-Along

Sing along to "Greased Lightnin'" and "You're The One That I Want" at this sing-along version of the 1978 movie "Grease."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Great Crush Festival

If you've ever wanted to stomp some grapes, now's your chance. The Great Crush Festival is taking place at AZ Hops and Vines in Sonoita, with grape stomping, live music, food and wine.

When: 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: AZ Hops and Vines, 3450 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Green Chile Fest

Celebrate all things green chile at this festival in Sonoita, which will feature The Meading Room's famous spicy green chile wine, plus live music and food. Fresh chiles will be roasted on site, too!

When: 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: The Meading Room, 3470 Highway 82, Sonoita

Cost: Free to attend, open to all ages

Visit the event page for more information.

Throwback Book Fair

If you're anything like me, you remember when the Scholastic Book Fair came to your school and you BEGGED your mom for money. Trail Dust Town is bringing that nostalgic book fair back, but with a grown-up twist. Find books from Bookmans, local vendors selling throwback items, a '90s-themed craft table, live music and retro-inspired food and drinks. The iconic Ms. Frizzle will also make an appearance.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $5 for kids, $10 for adults, $20 for VIP.

Visit the event page for more information.

Daft Punk Night

Fans of Daft Punk can head to The Rialto for this adult-only dance party.

When: 9:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Cost: $15-$35. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Afternoon Tea at Lavender Manor

Tucson's lavender shop is hosting two afternoon teas this September featuring honey lavender gelato, lavender taffy, lavender scones and more lavender-themed bites.

When: 2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9 and 2 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Cost: $50

Visit the event page for more information.

Art After Dark at Children's Museum Tucson

Each month, Children's Museum Tucson hosts Art After Dark with local arts groups and free admission!

When: 5:30-7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Dancing with the Stars of Tucson

This event, hosted by the Diaper Bank of Southern Arizona, has been dancing its way through Tucson for more than a decade and is making its return this month. The lineup of local celebrities dancing this year includes Tucson Appliance's Chris Edwards and Arizona Athletics' Erika Barnes.

When: 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Cost: $200

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Repair Cafe

Need something fixed? Bring it to the Tucson Repair Cafe to be fixed for free! All items are welcome.

When: 4-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 9

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Colliope Co Craft Workshops

Colliope Co is hosting four craft workshops this September, including decoupage, a macrame disco ball keychain, a macrame plant hanger and a fall-themed banner.

When: Saturdays, Sept. 9-23

Cost: $20-$55 depending on the workshop

Visit the event page for more information.

Second SundAZe at TMA

Visit the Tucson Museum of Art every second Sunday for pay-what-you-wish admission. Enjoy art-making, gallery activities and performances.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Tucson Museum of Art, 140 N. Main Ave.

Cost: Pay what you wish

Visit the event page for more information.

Fruit Cocktail Lounge

Head downtown for an LGBTQ+ cocktail party and social at The Century Room at Hotel Congress! Enjoy cocktails, small plates and entertainment.

When: 4-7 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Cost: $10. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Moe Moe Fantasy

Moe Moe Pop-up, which organizes anime-themed events in Tucson, is hosting an event featuring a scavenger hunt, vendors, a cosplay contest, karaoke and more.

When: 2-8 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and tea

Visit the event page for more information.

Make Waves: A Pool Party

Head to this free pool party hosted by Hotel McCoy and In Phase Entertainment. Four DJs are on the lineup for the evening.

When: 4-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Cost: Free to attend. A signed pool waiver is required.

Visit the event page for more information.

Ride with FUGA

Take a bike ride with organization FUGA, which advocates for mobility, accessibility and representation for Tucson's south-side and west-side communities.

When: 8-10 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 10; 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Mini Cupcake and Cider Flight

Local cider house Bawker Bawker is teaming up with Gourmet Girls Gluten Free Bakery for a flight of three 5-ounce ciders and three mini cupcakes.

When: 2-5 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 10

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: $21, reservations recommended

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pops Orchestra Concert Series

Tucson Pops Orchestra is back for another round of free concerts in the park, featuring special guests.

When: 7 p.m. Sundays, Sept. 10-24

Where: DeMeester Outdoor Performance Center in Reid Park, 800 S. Concert Place

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

9/11 Tower Challenge

The 9/11 Tower Challenge honors those who lost their lives during the 2001 terrorist attacks, in addition to first responders and military. The Twin Towers had 110 floors — each year, thousands of people across the state walk, climb and run the same amount of stairs in remembrance.

When: 6-10 a.m. Monday, Sept. 11

Cost: $50-$55 for stair climbers, free for non-participants

Visit the event page for more information.

Live storytelling with F*ST Female Storytellers

F*ST, Female* StoryTellers, is back with a night of live storytelling. This time, the night will be centered around the theme "The F Word."

When: 7 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12

Cost: $10

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Folk Fest Presents: Songwriter Roundtable

Each month, the folks behind the annual Tucson Folk Festival put together a roundtable for song writers, featuring special guests. This month you'll see Sophia Rankin, Mark Insley and Eric Schaffer.

When: 7-10 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 12

Cost: $10-$15. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Bugs and Brews

As part of the Sonoran Institute's fifth annual celebration of dragonflies on the Santa Cruz River, two experts will be at Playground Bar & Lounge for a family-friendly chat about dragonflies and fireflies.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Taylor Swift Art Night + Pop-up

This one's for all the Taylor Swift girlies! Local shop Creative Kind will have coloring pages, materials for embroidery and friendship bracelets, and all the Taylor hits playing. Magical by Marissa will also be there with Taylor-inspired merch.

When: 6-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Elaine Romero’s El Tiradito

An immersive play that "looks at the interwoven stories of a place" is happening at El Tiradito Wishing Shrine this September. The play is hosted by Coalición de Derechos Humanos and the University of Arizona Confluence Center for Creative Inquiry’s Fronteridades program.

When: 7:30 p.m. Sept. 14-17 and Sept. 21-24

Where: El Tiradito Wishing Shrine, 418 S. Main Ave.

Cost: Suggested donation of $20

Visit the event page for more information.

Mega Challah Bake

For its 10th year, Chabad Tucson is hosting the Mega Challah Bake ahead of Rosh Hashanah and the Jewish New Year.

When: 7-9 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14

Where: Tucson Jewish Community Center, 3800 E. River Road

Cost: $36-$45

Visit the event page for more information.

Workshops with Melrose Macrame

Learn how to macrame from local maker Melrose Macrame! Her first workshop will teach you how to make a macrame plant hanger, while the second is all about macrame wall hangings.

When: 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 14 for the plant hanger; 6-8 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21 for the wall hanging.

Cost: $45

Visit the event page for more information.

Sonoran Cinema at Tohono Chul

Visit Tohono Chul's Sonoran Cinema for an indoor screening of Disney's "Encanto." Get cotton candy and popcorn from the concession stands!

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15

Cost: $4

Visit the event page for more information.

Resin Art Upcycle

Upcycle unwanted toys and other plastic pieces to create your own work of art.

When: 7-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 15

Cost: $40

Visit the event page for more information.

Vegan Night Market

Death Free Foodie and Tucson Foodie are hosting a night of vegan eats.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and shopping. This event is for all ages in the courtyard, but ages 21 and up in the bar.

Visit the event page for more information.

Retro Game Show Night

Retro Game Show Night, an evening of off-the-cuff comedy that pays homage to old TV game shows with a funky twist, returns this month. The upcoming game show is "Sassword."

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: $17.51. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Spinnin’ Wheels Outdoor Roller Disco

DJ Herm will be rocking beats at this outdoor roller disco and dance party.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: $10. Bring your own skates!

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies in Marana

Head to Marana for a free outdoor screening of the 2021 movie "Space Jam: A New Legacy." Snacks will be available for purchase from food trucks!

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Crossroads at Silverbell Park, 7548 N. Silverbell Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks

Visit the event page for more information.

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley is screening its last outdoor movie of the summer. On the schedule: "The Little Rascals."

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Casa Marana

Casa Marana is kicking off the first official day of Oktoberfest with a vendor market, the Haus of Brats German food truck and a stein-holding contest.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16; Haus of Brats will be there 2-6 p.m.; the market will be 2-6 p.m.; the stein-holding content will be 5-7 p.m.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

One Direction Dance Party

It's time to dance all night to the best song ever 🕺 This One Direction dance party will take over 191 Toole featuring all your favorite hits by the boy band.

When: 8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: $16. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Barbie Truck Dreamhouse Living Tour

HI, BARBIE! Mattel's "Dreamhouse Living Tour," which kicked off in July in Florida, is coming to Tucson. Fans can find exclusive merchandise including hats, bags, shirts, blankets, necklaces, embroidered patches, keychains, reusable water bottles and coasters.

When: 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

¡Agua es Vida!

Sustainable Tucson, Watershed Management Group and The Loft Cinema are celebrating water in the desert with a day-long event. The celebration begins at Watershed Management Group's Family Saturdays, where you're learn how to create your own rain garden through a hands-on workshop. Later in the afternoon, a short film showcase will take place at The Loft followed by a Q&A with a filmmaker and water expert.

When: Saturday, Sept. 16. 8 a.m. to 1:30 p.m. for events at Watershed Management Group; 2 p.m. for the short film showcase at The Loft.

Cost: Free to attend Family Saturdays at Watershed; $8 for the film showcase.

Visit the event page for more information.

Button Brew House's Birthday + Happy Hive Market

Button Brew House is turning six years old! To celebrate, the brewery is hosting a party with a water slide, food trucks, live music and a Cirque Roots show. The Happy Hive Market, featuring local makers, will also be part of the event.

When: Noon to 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food, drinks and shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

A Night Under the Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.

When: 7:45 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Havana Nights Prom

Help support local nonprofit I Am You 360's tiny home project during this night of dinner, drinks, music and dancing. Formal attire is requested.

When: 6-11 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: 242 Park Ave Events, 242 S. Park Ave.

Cost: $125

Visit the event page for more information.

Double Diamond Disco

This party at The Jackrabbit Lounge is set to feature three DJs, burlesque and go-go performances and a Glamour Shots-inspired photo booth.

When: 8 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: The Jackrabbit Lounge, 2000 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $10 in advance, $15 at the door. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Hip Hop Awards

The Tucson Hip Hop Awards are back for their second year, presented by DJ Jahmar and special guests. There will be live performances and awards in more than 25 categories.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Mexican Independence Day Celebration

Celebrate Mexican Independence Day with the Presidio Museum, set to feature folklorico and mariachi performances, in addition to a lecture by a historian.

When: 4:30-8 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Included with museum admission which is $9 for adults and $6 for kids ages 6-13

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Bike Night

Pueblo Vida Brewing is hosting a summer bike ride with Living Streets Alliance. The ride starts at the brewery, though the route map is TBA!

When: 5:30-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Where: Pueblo Vida Brewing, 115 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. These rides are for ages 21 and up. Bring a helmet, bike lock, water and lights.

Visit the event page for more information.

Puppy yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this yoga class surrounded by puppies! Proceeds go to Pathways for Paws.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 13 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tea and Live Poetry

Learn all about tea from Love In A Cup. The night also includes live poetry readings.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 16

Cost: Free to attend, email jamesr@bookmans.com to reserve your spot.

Visit the event page for more information.

Burrito Run

The Sunnyside Foundation is kicking off its Gives Week activities with a 5K/10K Burrito Run. Of course, a burrito will be waiting for you at the finish line.

When: 8:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Cost: $20-$40. Free for kids to participate in the non-competitive 5K.

Visit the event page for more information.

Yoga + Pint

1912 Brewing Co. is collaborating with Veterans Yoga Project for a yoga and pint class, which includes an hour-long yoga session and either a pint of 1912 beer or a non-alcoholic beverage. A portion of the proceeds will be donated to Veterans Yoga Project.

When: 10:45 a.m. to 12:15 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 17

Cost: $15

Visit the event page for more information.

Themed Trivia at Crooked Tooth

Test your knowledge in all things "Mean Girls" and "Avatar: The Last Airbender" at Crooked Tooth Brewing Co.'s themed trivia nights.

When: 7-9 p.m. Tuesday, Sept. 19 for "Mean Girls"; Tuesday, Sept. 26 for "Avatar: The Last Airbender." Teams are signed up on a first come, first served basis. It's suggested to get there by 6 p.m. to secure your spot.

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, recommended to buy a drink or two!

Visit the event page for more information.

Concerts in the Courtyard

Head to Marana for this monthly concert series, with food trucks onsite. This month, enjoy music from XPLOSION. Bring your own chairs or blankets!

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 21

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Indigenous Night Market

The Historic Fourth Avenue Coalition and Josie Rios are teaming up to host an Indigenous Night Market this month where you'll find Indigenous artists, makers and resources, plus food and entertainment.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Laser Gaga at Flandrau

Head to Flandrau for the planetarium's newest laser show: Laser Gaga, in honor of Lady Gaga.

When: 7 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22

Where: Flandrau Science Center & Planetarium, 1601 E. University Blvd.

Cost: $18.95, admission to science exhibits is included.

Visit the event page for more information.

Watershed Management Group's 20th Anniversary

Watershed Management Group is celebrating its 20th birthday! Enjoy art making, food trucks, rainwater refreshments, a beer and cider garden and music from DJ Dirtyverbs.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 22

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Ready, Set, Rec! Fall Showcase

It's almost time for the fall showcase of Tucson Parks and Rec's Ready, Set, Rec! initiative, which is a mobile recreation program that brings games and activities to local parks. This event will feature games, raffle prizes and music. Food trucks will be onsite!

When: 9 a.m. to noon Saturday, Sept. 23

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Pop Cycle's 15th Anniversary

Local shop Pop Cycle is celebrating its 15th birthday! Head to the Coalition Space off Fourth Avenue for an evening of food, drinks, music and an art show.

When: 7-10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Reggaeton Party at The Rialto Theatre

The traveling "Gasolina: Reggaeton Party" is coming to The Rialto this September.

When: 9 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: The Rialto Theatre, 318 E. Congress St.

Cost: $20.50. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Anniversary Pawty

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is celebrating 10 years of being an accredited cat sanctuary. Their anniversary party will include cake, Eegee's, games and face painting.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Free to attend

Visit the event page for more information.

Archaeology Day at Mission Garden

Kids can learn hands-on archaeology skills at Mission Garden's monthly Archaeology Day.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Sept. 23

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Visit the event page for more information.

Kon Tiki's 60th Anniversary

Vintage pin-up photography business Flash in the Past is throwing a party in celebration of Kon Tiki's 60th anniversary. Celebrate the iconic lounge with an exclusive cocktail and dining menu and vintage vendors. Retro and/or tropical attire is encouraged.

When: 6 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food and drinks

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Sunset Pool Party

Watch the sunset from the rooftop pool at Graduate Tucson. While you're there, enjoy drink specials and a DJ.

When: 6-9 p.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Cost: $15, buy tickets in advance. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Cat yoga with Hermitage Shelter

Enjoy a 45-minute yoga flow session at Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, followed by cat play!

When: 10:30 a.m. Sunday, Sept. 24

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: $20, RSVP in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Soul Food Wednesday

Visit Blax Friday's Soul Food Wednesday to support local Black-owned businesses and food vendors.

When: 7-10 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Visit the event page for more information.

Solutions Focused Community Book Club

Journalist Caitlin Schmidt is teaming up with Tucson Tome Gnome and the Community Foundation for Southern Arizona for a solutions-focused community book club centered around "How We Show Up" by Mia Birdsong. "This book club aims to bring together interested community members from all walks of life to bond over a shared desire to make our community better for all," organizers say.

When: 5:30-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 27

Where: Community Foundation Campus, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend. RSVP online.

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Community Foundation campus

The Community Foundation for Southern Arizona is celebrating Oktoberfest with beers and brats from Haus of Brats, plus games and prizes. Mingle with nonprofits and community members while you're there!

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursday, Sept. 28

Where: Community Foundation for Southern Arizona, 5049 E. Broadway

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Pride Weekend

Tucson Pride Weekend kicks off with a parade on Sept. 29, followed by a festival and afterparty on Sept. 30 and a final celebration on Oct. 1. The festival will feature entertainment, activities for youth, games, vendors and food trucks. Tucson Pride’s goal is to “empower the LGBTQ+ community of Southern Arizona through community building, enhanced visibility and unwavering support.”

When: 7:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29 for the parade; Noon to 10 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30 for the festival, 10 p.m. to 2 a.m. for the afterparty; 7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1 for the final celebration.

Cost: Festival is $15; afterparty is $10 in advance or $15 day of and is for ages 21 and up; the Sunday party is $40 and is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Summer Night Market

Shop from dozens of local makers when the last Summer Night Market takes over the MSA Annex.

When: 6-10 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

BICAS Art Mart

Local nonprofit BICAS started an art market in 2021 after art events were canceled during the pandemic, taking away important revenue generators for Tucson artists. Find salvaged bicycle art, ceramics, curiosities, prints and more.

When: 6-9 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.

Electric Feels: Indie Rock + Dance Party

Join this indie party for a night of dancing to a DJ mixing Tame Impala, MGMT, Arctic Monkeys, Passion Pit, Dayglow and more.

When: 9:30 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Cost: $20. This event is for ages 18 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Birds N' Bingo

Learn all about birds at this bingo event with Bawker Bawker Cider and Tucson Audubon Society.

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Sept. 29

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for drinks. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Visit the event page for more information.

Tucson Reptile & Amphibian Show

This reptile and amphibian show is one of the largest of its kind in the state, featuring rattlesnakes, alligators, tortoises, lizards and more.

When: 9:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30; 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 1

Where: Pima County Fairgrounds, 11300 S. Houghton Road

Cost: $15, cash only. $5 for kids ages 6-12. Free to attend for kids 5 and younger. Many vendors inside the show accept credit cards.

Visit the event page for more information.

Guided Dragonfly Tour

Experts with the Sonoran Institute will lead walking Santa Cruz River tours to search for dragonflies.

When: Various times on Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Three locations including downtown, west side and Marana

Cost: Free to attend, sign up in advance

Visit the event page for more information.

Oktoberfest at Button Brew House

More than a dozen breweries will be pouring drinks at Button Brew House's upcoming Oktoberfest celebration, which also features live music and food from 420 Taco.

When: Noon to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Button Brew House, 6800 N. Camino Martin

Cost: $40 for general admission, $45 at the door.

Visit the event page for more information.

Hermitage's First Annual Craft Fair

Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary is hosting its first-ever craft fair, set to feature pottery, treats, jewelry, woodwork, glasswork and more.

When: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday, Sept. 30

Where: Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter and Sanctuary, 5278 E. 21st St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Visit the event page for more information.