Bask in some throwbacks and history this weekend — a market dedicated to vintage clothing, a poolside screening of "The Breakfast Club," an '80s-themed party and a celebration for Tucson's birthday.

Here's what else is happening: the Van Gogh immersive experience has made its way to Oro Valley, Mission Garden is celebrating desert critters, two free movie screenings are taking place just north of Tucson and 11 Tucson magicians will put on a show in downtown Tucson.

Of course, things can change quickly these days. Check for the latest info before heading out!

Cat Video Fest

Cat Video Fest, a compilation of kitty videos, is back at The Loft Cinema! A portion of the proceeds will go to the Hermitage No-Kill Cat Shelter.

When: 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 17

Where: The Loft Cinema, 3233 E. Speedway

Cost: $10

Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience

Imagine stepping into a painting by Vincent van Gogh. The colors swirl around you and the images of landscapes and self-portraits by the 19th century Post-Impressionist artist suck you into a 360-degree virtual world. That’s what you will experience at “Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience,” in town through September.

When: Thursdays-Mondays in August and September

Where: Oro Valley Marketplace, 12155 N. Oracle Road

Cost: $25-$35

Discovery Nights at Children's Museum Tucson

Visit Children's Museum Tucson for a free night of science and art, including story times and pop-up science experiments.

When: 5-7 p.m. Thursdays

Cost: Free to attend

Critter Night

Learn all about desert animals from more than 20 wildlife agencies, organizations and experts at Mission Garden's Critter Night. You may even spot a live animal!

When: 5:30-8:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

Cost: Free to attend, donations welcome

4th Avenue Flea: Sew What?

This upcoming 4th Avenue Flea will feature 40 makers who specialize in fabric, clothing and soft sculpture.

When: 7-10 p.m. Friday Aug. 18

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Drake Listening Party

Roux Events is hosting a listening party at Revel Wine Bar, featuring Drake's greatest hits.

When: 8-10:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

Cost: $15-$55

Make Your Own Polymer Clay Earrings

Luna & Saya is a local maker known for her playful statement earrings. Now's your chance to learn how to make a pair of your own studs or mini dangles!

When: 6-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

Cost: $48

Workshops with The Heathenry

Curiosity shop The Heathenry is hosting two workshops this weekend, including one on Friday where you can make a floral hanger with a deer jaw. Come Sunday, make a moon wreath out of natural materials.

When: 5-7 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 for the deer jaw hanger; 5-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 for the moon wreath.

Cost: $45 for the deer jaw hanger; $35 for the moon wreath.

Hat Burning Class

Tipsy Picassos is hosting a class where you'll be able to burn a design into a hat to take home.

When: 6 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

Cost: $75

Free Film Fridays

Catch a poolside movie every Friday at Hotel McCoy! This Friday, watch a screening of "The Breakfast Club."

When: 8-10 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend and open to the public. Swimming is for hotel guests only, but day passes for the pool are available for $20.

Queer Speed Dating

Find your next date or make a new friend at this queer speed dating event!

When: 7-9:30 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18

Where: Bawker Bawker Cider House, 400 N. Fourth Ave.

Cost: Free to participate with the purchase of one drink. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Art Corner with BICAS

Get free access to recycled bike art parts, tools and other materials and get creative! Once you're finished, you can donate your creation to BICAS or give a suggested donation to the nonprofit, if you're able to. Check in at the front counter before heading to the art area.

When: 4-6 p.m. Fridays

Cost: Free to attend, donation suggested

Chillin at the Chul

Check out music, spirits and bites at Tohono Chul's summer series. On Saturdays, Tohono Chul has partnered with Children's Museum Oro Valley to provide family-friendly nature play.

When: 5-9 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays through Sept. 2

Cost: Free to attend

Cat events at El Jefe Cat Lounge

Spend time with the cats at El Jefe Cat Lounge at these weekend events, including trivia, a movie screening of "Cat Daddies" and bingo.

When: 7-8 p.m. Friday, Aug. 18 for trivia; 7-8:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19 for the movie; 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20 for bingo.

Where: El Jefe Cat Lounge, 3025 N. Campbell Ave.

Cost: $15 for trivia, adults only; $20 for the movie; $14 for bingo, reservations required.

Summer Concert Series at Old Tucson

Old Tucson is hosting an outdoor concert series featuring tribute bands performing music from artists like Garth Brooks, Journey and Stevie Nicks. Restaurants, bars and shops will also be open.

When: 6 p.m. select Fridays and Saturdays through Aug. 26

Where: Old Tucson, 201 Kinney Road

Cost: $34 for general admission, $80 for VIP

Celebration of All Things S-cuk sọn/Tucson

Tucson was founded 248 years ago on Aug. 20, 1775. Every year, the Presidio Museum hosts a party to celebrate. This year, the event includes mariachi, Waila music, a Chinese lion dance and community organizations.

When: 6:15-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Presidio San Agustín del Tucson Museum, 196 N. Court Ave.

Cost: Free to attend

Movies in Marana

Outdoor movie screenings in Marana stretch all the way into the fall season. On Aug. 19, catch a screening of "Big Miracle" at the splash pad.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19. The movie begins at sundown.

Where: Heritage River Park Splash Pad, 12280 N. Heritage Park Dr.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for food trucks. Bring a towel!

Movies on the Lawn in Oro Valley

Oro Valley only has two more outdoor movie screenings this summer, including "The Mitchells vs. the Machines" on Aug. 19.

When: 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Oro Valley Community & Recreation Center, 10555 N. La Cañada Dr.

Cost: Free to attend

Mission Garden's Monsoon Dinner

Local nonprofit Mission Garden is hosting a dinner prepared by Tumerico, Barrio Bread and La Estrella Bakery, made with ingredients from the garden.

When: 6-9 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: $80

Cool Summer Nights Enjoy the sights of the Desert Museum at night — in cooler temperatures! Bring a flashlight to walk around and possibly spot a nocturnal animal, touch a stingray and check out themed activities. When: 6-9 p.m. Saturdays through Aug. 26 Where: Arizona-Sonora Desert Museum, 2021 N. Kinney Road Cost: $29.95 for adults, $19.95 for kids ages 3-12. $24.95 for Arizona residents. Visit the event page for more information.

Fairytale Tea Party

Trail Dust Town is hosting its first-ever Fairytale Tea Party with snacks and tea served in the Savoy Opera House, encounters with fairytale characters (and a unicorn), amusement rides and more activities.

When: 2-4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Trail Dust Town, 6541 E. Tanque Verde Road

Cost: $35

Tucson Paracon

Described as a mini-con, Tucson Paracon will "highlight Tucson's haunted mysteries in a positive manner," featuring seven speakers and a ghost investigation.

When: Saturday, Aug. 19. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. for Paracon; 8-11 p.m. for the ghost investigation.

Cost: $40-$150

Stars of Magic 2023

Get ready for the 35th edition of this two-hour magic show presented by the Tucson chapter of the Society of American Magicians, featuring 11 local magicians doing everything from sleight-of-hand and illusion to closeup and comedy.

When: 7 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Temple of Music and Art, 330 S. Scott Ave.

Cost: $20 for adults, $16 for kids ages 12 and under. On the day of the show, tickets increase to $23 for adults and $19 for kids.

A Night Under the Stars

Local nonprofit Reach For The Stars is hosting a night of stargazing. Learn about the stars and planets, all while gazing through telescopes and binoculars.

When: 8-10 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Gabe Zimmerman Trailhead, 16248 E. Marsh Station Road

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

Desert Daze Market

Desert Daze is hosting its first event this Saturday, set to feature a lineup of about a dozen vendors who curate vintage clothing. There will be live music and ice cream from food truck Blondie's.

When: 1-5 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Crooked Tooth Brewing Co., 228 E. Sixth St.

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Desert Artisans Market

Shop handmade earrings, macrame, soap and more from this indoor artisan market featuring over a dozen artists.

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: CATALYST in Tucson Mall, 4500 N. Oracle Road

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping

Nandi's 9th Birthday

Nandi, the first elephant born in Arizona, is turning 9 this weekend. Visit Reid Park Zoo on Saturday to sing "Happy Birthday" to Nandi, watch a performance from Red Herring Puppets, decorate a party hat and play in a mud pit. A hose will be available to wash up afterwards.

When: 8:30-11:30 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Reid Park Zoo, 3400 E. Zoo Court

Cost: Included with zoo admission, which is $10.50 for adults and $6.50 for kids ages 2-14.

Family Saturdays with Watershed Management Group

Head to Watershed Management Group for Family Saturdays to learn all about composting! Every family will receive a copy of "Poo to Peaches" to take home.

When: 8-11 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: Free to attend

Candle-making Class

Smells Like Dessert Candles is a local candlemaker who creates candles that look and smell like sweets, from Froot Loops to Oreos. Learn how to make the candles during this workshop.

When: 6-7 p.m. and 7-8 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Where: Pure Lotus Scents, 4500 E. Speedway

Cost: $35

Traditional O'odham Agriculture at Mission Garden

Attend this event to learn about Tohono O'odham agricultural practices, including demonstrations and talks about traditional crops like corn, beans and squash.

When: 8-10 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: Free to attend, donations accepted

'80s Dance Party at Surly Wench

Surly Wench Pub is hosting an '80s-themed dance party. Dress in your best '80s-themed outfit or in a "The Breakfast Club" theme!

When: 9 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: $5. This event is for ages 21 and up.

Kitten yoga with Barefoot Studio

Take this beginner's yoga class surrounded by kittens! Proceeds go to Southern Arizona Cat Rescue.

When: 1-2 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: $20

Flow for the Soul with Flam Chen

Flam Chen and In-Rave are hosting a flow night with DJs, vendors and flow art performances. Proceeds go to the All Souls Procession.

When: 7-11 p.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: $10

Goat yoga

Enjoy an hour of yoga and goats with this class at Udall Park!

When: 8-9 a.m. Saturday, Aug. 19

Cost: $25

St. Philip's Plaza Market

Visit St. Philip's Plaza to shop from local makers and enjoy live music. While you're there, grab a bite to eat at one of the plaza's several eateries.

When: 8 a.m. to noon Saturdays and Sundays

Cost: Free to attend, bring money for shopping and food

Salsa Class and Social Dancing

Put on your dancing shoes and head to this event hosted by the Tucson Casineros. Start off with a salsa class, followed by social dancing.

When: 5 p.m. Sunday, Aug. 20

Where: City Center for Collaborative Learning, 47 E. Pennington St.

Cost: $10

Sunset Sundays

Explore the Tucson Botanical Gardens after hours!

When: 6-8 p.m. Sundays through August

Where: Tucson Botanical Gardens, 2150 N. Alvernon Way

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17

Cost: $15 for adults, $8 for kids ages 4-17