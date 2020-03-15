Third case of coronavirus confirmed in Pima County

At this point, tests at the state level are still limited to individuals who are really sick, have had all other illnesses ruled out or were likely to have been exposed to the virus through travel or another person.

However, now that private lab testing has opened up, England said there will be a sharp increase in the number of people who can get tested.

“It's a freaking miracle that the world was able to develop a test, a good test, for a brand new organism within weeks. That's amazing,” England said. “It's a different era that we're in. But the CDC is not set up as a big production facility. So, yes, they can make this test, but they can only turn out so many at a time. That's why it's really good that these private labs have come on board to do it as well.”

The testing process

Even with private labs open for testing, people will still have to go through a community physician to be evaluated for the virus first. Private labs will not be accepting walk-ins.

“Only health care physicians can take samples at this time,” England said.

According to England, anyone with coronavirus symptoms — fever, cough, difficulty breathing — should consult their doctor. If the doctor rules out all other illnesses, a nasopharyngeal swab will be done and sent to a local lab.

“Don't go to the emergency room unless you're so sure that you need to be in an emergency room, because they're getting overwhelmed with people who are just scared,” England said. “And I understand why people are scared. This is scary. But the vast majority of people are going to be very mild cases that don’t require hospitalization.”