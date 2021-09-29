Thursday movies

Thursday
Arizona Pavilions 12
Harkins
5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive
230-4730
Candyman (R) — 4:35, 6:55.
Copshop (R) — 1:10, 3:40, 6:10.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 1, 2:10, 3, 4:50, 7:25.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 1:15, 2:45, 4:15, 5:45, 7:15, 8:50.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:25, 4:10, 7, 9:35.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 2:05, 5, 8:05.
Malignant (R) — 9:15 p.m.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 1:20, 2:20.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 1:05, 2:30, 4:05, 5:30, 7:05, 8:30.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:20, 8:40.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 5:25, 6:50, 7:50, 8:45, 9:40.
Century Tucson Marketplace and XD
1300 E. Tucson Marketplace
1-800-246-3627
After We Fell (NR) — 7, 10.
Candyman (R) — 1 p.m.
Copshop (R) — 1:15 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 2:20 p.m.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 2, 6:45, 10.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10:10.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 3:25 p.m.
Malignant (R) — 2:05 p.m.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 2:25 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:45, 1:30, 2:30, 3:10, 6:20, 9:40.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 5:45, 6:45, 8:20, 9:20.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:30, 4:45, 5, 5:15, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 9, 9:30, 9:45, 10, 10:15, 10:30.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 6, 8:30.
Desert Sky Cinema
High Sierra Theatres
70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita
393-1222
Copshop (R) — 7 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 1:30, 2, 4, 5, 6:30, 7.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:30, 4, 6:30.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 1, 3.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 1, 3:45, 6:40.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 1, 3:45, 6:30.
El Con 20
Cinemark Century
3601 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
After We Fell (NR) — 7 p.m.
Candyman (R) — 4:50, 7:25.
Copshop (R) — 4:30 p.m.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 4:25, 7:45.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 4:05, 7:10.
Malignant (R) — 4:45 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 4:15, 5:15, 7:35, 8:40.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 5:15, 5:50, 6:30, 7:50, 9.
Alpinist (PG-13) — 4:20 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:15, 4:30, 5:30, 6, 6:20, 6:40, 7, 7:10, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 5, 6:10, 8:10, 9:10.
Foothills 15
AMC Loews
7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.
1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)
After We Fell (NR) — 7, 10.
Candyman (R) — 4:20 p.m.
Copshop (R) — 9:30 p.m.
Courageous (PG-13) — 3:50 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 3:45 p.m.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 4:35, 7:45, 10:55.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 4:45, 7:35, 10:20.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.
Malignant (R) — 7 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 4:40, 7:45, 10:50.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:30, 8:55.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.
Titane (R) — 6, 8:40.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 5, 6, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9, 10, 11.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 4, 6:30, 9.
Galaxy Theatres Tucson
100 S. Houghton Road
1-888-407-9874
Candyman (R) — 1, 1:45.
Copshop (R) — 11, 2.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 11 a.m.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 10:55, 2:15, 5:45, 9.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 10:20, 1:30, 4:45, 8.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 10:15, 2.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 10, 10:30, 11:30, noon, 1, 2:45, 3:15, 6, 9:15.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 4:15, 5, 6:45, 7:45, 9:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 5, 6:30, 7:15, 7:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30.
Gateway 12
Cinemark Century
770 N. Kolb Road
1-800-CINEMARK
Black Widow (PG-13) — 4:20, 7:20.
Cruella (PG-13) — 4, 7.
Don’t Breathe 2 (R) — 5:15, 7:40.
F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 4:15, 7:25.
Gully Rowdy (NR) — 4, 7:05.
Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 4:05, 6:30.
Reminiscence (PG-13) — 4:50, 7:35.
Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) — 4:35, 7:30.
Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 4:25, 7:10.
Spirit Untamed (PG) — 4:45, 6:55.
Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 4:10, 6:45.
Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 4:30, 7:15.
Loft Cinema
3233 E. Speedway
795-7777
Blue Bayou (R) — 11, 4:15.
Dune (PG-13) — 7:30 p.m.
Prisoners of the Ghostland (NR) — 4:45 p.m.
Card Counter (R) — 10:45, 1:30, 8.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 11:15, 5, 7:15.
Lost Leonardo (PG-13) — 2:15 p.m.
Marketplace
Cinemark Century
12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace
1-800-CINEMARK
After We Fell (NR) — 7 p.m.
Copshop (R) — 1:15 p.m.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:30, 6:45.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:20, 4:10, 7:05.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:40, 6:50.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 11:25, 1:50.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 11:40, 12:40, 1:40, 2:50, 4:55, 6:05.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:30, 9.
Card Counter (R) — 12:55, 4:05, 7:15.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:50, 6:35, 7:25, 8:15, 9:10.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 5:40 p.m.
Park Place 20
Cinemark Century
5870 E. Broadway
1-800-CINEMARK
After We Fell (NR) — 7, 10.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:40 p.m.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:45, 9:15.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6:45, 7:15, 7:45, 8:15, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 5, 6, 8:45.
Roadhouse Cinemas
4811 E. Grant Road
468-7980
Candyman (R) — 2:05, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.
Copshop (R) — 1, 4, 7, 8:45.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 11, 11:45, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:45, 6, 9:15.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 11, 3:40, 6:30, 9:30.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:15, 5:15, 8:35.
Malignant (R) — 6:45, 10.
Respect (PG-13) — noon, 3:20.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:30, 1:50, 5, 8:10, 9:45.
Card Counter (R) — 3, 5:45.
Tucson Spectrum 18
Harkins
5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz
806-4275, Ext. 843
Apache Junction (R) — 1, 3:20, 5:40, 10:05.
Black Widow (PG-13) — 8 p.m.
Candyman (R) — 1:05, 3:15, 7:25, 10:10.
Copshop (R) — 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 10.
Courageous: Legacy (PG-13) — 1:10, 4:10.
Cry Macho (PG-13) — 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40.
Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — noon, 12:30, 1:50, 3:15, 5, 6:30, 8, 9:25.
Don’t Breathe 2 (R) — 2:10 p.m.
Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:40, 6:25, 9:40.
Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 1:20, 4:15, 7:10.
Love Story (NR) — 6:05 p.m.
Malignant (R) — 9:20 p.m.
Old (PG-13) — 2:20, 4:55.
PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 1:15, 4:40.
Respect (PG-13) — 1:45 p.m.
Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:15, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7:30, 9:05.
Show Me the Father (PG) — 12:05 p.m.
Spectre (PG-13) — 7 p.m.
Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:20, 9:10.
Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — noon, 3, 6:05.
Suicide Squad (R) — 12:40 p.m.
Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:50, 5:40, 6:30, 7, 7:20, 7:50, 8:10, 8:40, 9, 9:15, 9:30, 9:50, 10:10.
* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.