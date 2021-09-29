 Skip to main content
Thursday movies
MOVIE TIMES

Thursday movies

  • Updated

Thursday

Arizona Pavilions 12

Harkins

5755 W. Arizona Pavilions Drive

230-4730

Candyman (R) — 4:35, 6:55.

Copshop (R) — 1:10, 3:40, 6:10.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 1, 2:10, 3, 4:50, 7:25.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 1:15, 2:45, 4:15, 5:45, 7:15, 8:50.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:25, 4:10, 7, 9:35.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 2:05, 5, 8:05.

Malignant (R) — 9:15 p.m.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 1:20, 2:20.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 1:05, 2:30, 4:05, 5:30, 7:05, 8:30.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:20, 8:40.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 5:25, 6:50, 7:50, 8:45, 9:40.

Century Tucson Marketplace and XD

1300 E. Tucson Marketplace

1-800-246-3627

After We Fell (NR) — 7, 10.

Candyman (R) — 1 p.m.

Copshop (R) — 1:15 p.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 2:20 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 2, 6:45, 10.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:15, 4:10, 7:05, 10:10.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 3:25 p.m.

Malignant (R) — 2:05 p.m.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 2:25 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:45, 1:30, 2:30, 3:10, 6:20, 9:40.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 5:45, 6:45, 8:20, 9:20.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:30, 4:45, 5, 5:15, 5:30, 6:30, 7, 7:15, 7:30, 7:45, 8, 9, 9:30, 9:45, 10, 10:15, 10:30.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 6, 8:30.

Desert Sky Cinema

High Sierra Theatres

70 W. Duval Mine Road, Sahuarita

393-1222

Copshop (R) — 7 p.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 1:30, 2, 4, 5, 6:30, 7.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:30, 4, 6:30.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 1, 3.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 1, 3:45, 6:40.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 1, 3:45, 6:30.

El Con 20

Cinemark Century

3601 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

After We Fell (NR) — 7 p.m.

Candyman (R) — 4:50, 7:25.

Copshop (R) — 4:30 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 4:25, 7:45.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 4:05, 7:10.

Malignant (R) — 4:45 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 4:15, 5:15, 7:35, 8:40.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 5:15, 5:50, 6:30, 7:50, 9.

Alpinist (PG-13) — 4:20 p.m.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:15, 4:30, 5:30, 6, 6:20, 6:40, 7, 7:10, 7:20, 7:40, 8, 8:20, 8:30, 8:45, 9, 9:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 5, 6:10, 8:10, 9:10.

Foothills 15

AMC Loews

7401 N. La Cholla Blvd.

1-888-AMC-4FUN (1-888-262-4386)

After We Fell (NR) — 7, 10.

Candyman (R) — 4:20 p.m.

Copshop (R) — 9:30 p.m.

Courageous (PG-13) — 3:50 p.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 3:45 p.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 4:35, 7:45, 10:55.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 4:45, 7:35, 10:20.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Malignant (R) — 7 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 4:40, 7:45, 10:50.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:30, 8:55.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 4:30, 7:30, 10:30.

Titane (R) — 6, 8:40.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 5, 6, 6:30, 7:30, 8:30, 9, 10, 11.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage — The IMAX 2D Experience (PG-13) — 4, 6:30, 9.

Galaxy Theatres Tucson

100 S. Houghton Road

1-888-407-9874

Candyman (R) — 1, 1:45.

Copshop (R) — 11, 2.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 11 a.m.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 10:55, 2:15, 5:45, 9.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 10:20, 1:30, 4:45, 8.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 10:15, 2.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 10, 10:30, 11:30, noon, 1, 2:45, 3:15, 6, 9:15.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 4:15, 5, 6:45, 7:45, 9:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 5, 6:30, 7:15, 7:30, 9, 9:30, 10, 10:15, 10:30.

Gateway 12

Cinemark Century

770 N. Kolb Road

1-800-CINEMARK

Black Widow (PG-13) — 4:20, 7:20.

Cruella (PG-13) — 4, 7.

Don’t Breathe 2 (R) — 5:15, 7:40.

F9 The Fast Saga (PG-13) — 4:15, 7:25.

Gully Rowdy (NR) — 4, 7:05.

Peter Rabbit 2: The Runaway (PG) — 4:05, 6:30.

Reminiscence (PG-13) — 4:50, 7:35.

Snake Eyes: G.I. Joe Origins (PG-13) — 4:35, 7:30.

Space Jam: A New Legacy (PG) — 4:25, 7:10.

Spirit Untamed (PG) — 4:45, 6:55.

Boss Baby: Family Business (PG) — 4:10, 6:45.

Hitman’s Wife’s Bodyguard (R) — 4:30, 7:15.

Loft Cinema

3233 E. Speedway

795-7777

Blue Bayou (R) — 11, 4:15.

Dune (PG-13) — 7:30 p.m.

Prisoners of the Ghostland (NR) — 4:45 p.m.

Card Counter (R) — 10:45, 1:30, 8.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — 11:15, 5, 7:15.

Lost Leonardo (PG-13) — 2:15 p.m.

Marketplace

Cinemark Century

12155 N. Oracle Road, at the Oro Valley Marketplace

1-800-CINEMARK

After We Fell (NR) — 7 p.m.

Copshop (R) — 1:15 p.m.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:10, 4:50, 7:30.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:15, 3:30, 6:45.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 1:20, 4:10, 7:05.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 12:30, 3:40, 6:50.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 11:25, 1:50.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 11:40, 12:40, 1:40, 2:50, 4:55, 6:05.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:30, 9.

Card Counter (R) — 12:55, 4:05, 7:15.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:50, 6:35, 7:25, 8:15, 9:10.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 5:40 p.m.

Park Place 20

Cinemark Century

5870 E. Broadway

1-800-CINEMARK

After We Fell (NR) — 7, 10.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 12:40 p.m.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:45, 9:15.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — noon, 3:15, 6:30, 9:45.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:30, 5:30, 6:45, 7:15, 7:45, 8:15, 9:30, 10, 10:30, 11.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage 3D (PG-13) — 5, 6, 8:45.

Roadhouse Cinemas

4811 E. Grant Road

468-7980

Candyman (R) — 2:05, 4:45, 7:30, 10:15.

Copshop (R) — 1, 4, 7, 8:45.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 11, 11:45, 2:30, 5:30, 8:30.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — 11:30, 2:45, 6, 9:15.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 11, 3:40, 6:30, 9:30.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 11:15, 2:15, 5:15, 8:35.

Malignant (R) — 6:45, 10.

Respect (PG-13) — noon, 3:20.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:30, 1:50, 5, 8:10, 9:45.

Card Counter (R) — 3, 5:45.

Tucson Spectrum 18

Harkins

5455 S. Calle Santa Cruz

806-4275, Ext. 843

Apache Junction (R) — 1, 3:20, 5:40, 10:05.

Black Widow (PG-13) — 8 p.m.

Candyman (R) — 1:05, 3:15, 7:25, 10:10.

Copshop (R) — 12:20, 2:50, 5:20, 10.

Courageous: Legacy (PG-13) — 1:10, 4:10.

Cry Macho (PG-13) — 12:10, 2:40, 5:10, 7:40.

Dear Evan Hansen (PG-13) — noon, 12:30, 1:50, 3:15, 5, 6:30, 8, 9:25.

Don’t Breathe 2 (R) — 2:10 p.m.

Free Guy (PG-13) — 12:50, 3:40, 6:25, 9:40.

Jungle Cruise (PG-13) — 1:20, 4:15, 7:10.

Love Story (NR) — 6:05 p.m.

Malignant (R) — 9:20 p.m.

Old (PG-13) — 2:20, 4:55.

PAW Patrol: The Movie (G) — 1:15, 4:40.

Respect (PG-13) — 1:45 p.m.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings (PG-13) — 12:15, 1:30, 3:30, 4:30, 6:15, 7:30, 9:05.

Show Me the Father (PG) — 12:05 p.m.

Spectre (PG-13) — 7 p.m.

Addams Family 2 (PG) — 4, 6:20, 9:10.

Eyes of Tammy Faye (PG-13) — noon, 3, 6:05.

Suicide Squad (R) — 12:40 p.m.

Venom: Let There Be Carnage (PG-13) — 4, 4:50, 5:40, 6:30, 7, 7:20, 7:50, 8:10, 8:40, 9, 9:15, 9:30, 9:50, 10:10.

* All complexes listed have equipment for the hearing-impaired in at least one theater.

