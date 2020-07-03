Tim Steller's opinion: Mayor turned minor issue into major blowup

Considering that she had the time and urgency of the matter wrong, I think Romero should re-consider her use of the mayor's bully pulpit.

In the announcement, Romero also subtly called out Ward 4 council member Nikki Lee, pointing out that her office brought the original request to the attention of the city manager. In response, Lee said that all her office did was pass on a constituent request to the city administration — something City Council offices do routinely.

"Unfortunately, in doing my job of being a responsive local government official and escalating constituent concerns/questions, I have been accused of supporting white supremacists and white supremacy organizations," Lee said in a written statement. "I am disgusted at this allegation, and equally disgusted at the continued tactics at play to divide our community for the sole purpose of pushing political agendas forward."

City attorney weighs in

By 5 p.m. Thursday, City Attorney Mike Rankin had considered the issue and told the manager no permit should be issued for any painting on city streets. A little after 5 p.m., on the eve of a three-day weekend, City Rankin sent the council an email arguing that the earlier "Black Lives Matter" painting shouldn't have been allowed either.