Tim Steller's opinion: Space Force commander from Tucson earns consequences for speaking out — again

He should have had somebody review it — preferably someone who disagrees with him. We all need an editor. With one, he might have avoided the book’s illogical leaps and noticed his own blind spots.

The key one is his view that the motive for the Black Lives Matter protests of 2020 and the racial equity trainings he’s seen constitute an attempt by Marxist movements to divide the country and undermine the military. He doesn’t give a passing thought to the possibility that the murder of George Floyd in May 2020 provoked sincere outrage about police violence and racism and a drive to address those problems.

Almost as important, Lohmeier has repeatedly said he considers his work nonpartisan, but that is simply untrue. It is a thoroughly political tract that treats politically conservative thought as default neutrality and anything else as political partisanship.

In a passage of astonishing hypocrisy at the end of his book, Lohmeier counsels fellow service members this way, “To the best of your ability, strive to remain apolitical in your speech in the current hyper-politicized environment. This means that partisan policy discussions fall outside your sphere of activity.”