Tim Steller's opinion: Tucson-Phoenix passenger rail should get test run now

It is, of course, an enduring hope, one that some of us have been wishing for over years and years. The idea is fewer cars can mean fewer accidents on that dangerous stretch of interstate. It also means less pollution and less need for widening in the future.

Also, being on the train means you don’t need to focus on the road and can work or read or watch videos or whatever you want.

The idea has obvious logic but has run into the usual big obstacle: money.

The Arizona Department of Transportation led a deep study into high-speed passenger rail between Tucson and Phoenix that came out in 2015. It estimated the potential costs, chose a route, and left it to the people and the politicians to make it happen.

We didn’t.

The price tag of about $5 billion probably had something to do with that. This is not a state that, when it thinks about transportation, thinks much beyond paving roads and widening them.

But the Amtrak proposal the mayors are talking about would be a cheaper alternative, albeit slower as well. It would not be a bullet train.