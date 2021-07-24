Transitional housing project in Tucson to offer LGBTQ+ youth stability

According to a 2019 study conducted by LeCroy & Milligan Associates for the Tucson Pima Collaboration to End Homelessness, “youth surveyed who identified as LGBTQ are significantly more likely to be homeless – 67% – because they were kicked out of their family home, compared to 46% of youth surveyed who did not identify as LGBTQ and were homeless for this reason.”

Many homeless LGBTQ+ youth decide to stay on the streets than seek transitional housing services because they don’t feel safe, said Grivois-Shah. But as the region’s first truly affirming space for those who identify as LGBTQ+, he hopes that Bread & Roses will help some of the most marginalized community members like no other place can.

Bread & Roses initially received an $864,000 grant in 2019 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development’s Youth Homelessness Demonstration Program to get the program started in Pima County.

Since opening its doors in November 2020, Bread & Roses has been running at half-capacity due to the pandemic. The housing site, which can typically hold nine individuals, could now only host five. But as COVID-19 restrictions begin to lift, Litwicki hopes that the sense of community at Bread & Roses will continue to grow among participants, staff and volunteers.