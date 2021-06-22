Tucson City Council approves $1.9 billion budget

The Tucson City Council on Tuesday unanimously approved a $1.9 billion budget for fiscal year 2022.

The budget for the fiscal year beginning July 1 prioritizes employee compensation, pandemic recovery, neighborhood road improvements and community safety.

“I'm pleased that we're considering this budget tonight, it has taken a lot of work to craft, a lot of minds put together and the entire team working hand-in-hand with each other,” Mayor Regina Romero said. “I'm very proud of the decisions that we've made in this year's budget to refocus our energy and investment in the residents of the city of Tucson and the workers of our city.”

More than $33.5 million is included in the budget for employee raises, bringing wages below the standard market rate to those nearby jurisdictions pay for similar positions.

City employees began seeing raises in their paychecks last week, City Manager Michael Ortega said. Approval of the budget comes with a one-time $2,000 payment to employees who have worked with the city for 28 years or more.