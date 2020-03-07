Tucson councilmembers concerned about 'nickel and dime' fee, rate increases

He called any possible fee or rate increases “the last thing on the list” because “nobody wants to do that” and acknowledged the potential burden on taxpayers.

“The bottom line is that the costs for operations of government go up just like the cost of everything else,” he said.

Challenges can bring fee increase

Fee and rate increases are proposed to offset each department’s challenges, Ortega said. For instance, the water department has faced a thread of issues, including costs associated with cancer-causing PFAS compounds from the city’s water system; environmental services has to overcome increased costs that are the result of the collapse of the global recycling market; and planning and development services has to deal with cost recovery associated with sending inspectors and reviewing building plans.

Ortega said the City Council will be provided an “exhaustive, detailed analysis” for each department and that it can approve changes in fees or rates at any time, not just during the budget process.

“If the council wants to go down that path, they can mull it over and compare that potential increase to the impact of service, the impact on the community as a whole,” he said.