Tucson DACA recipient arrested after chase on I-10

A man recently released from the Eloy Immigration Detention Center was arrested last week after causing several crashes along Interstate 10 and fleeing a traffic stop, officials said.
Carlos Martinez Baldenegro, 38, was arrested Thursday morning after a chase on I-10 that ended near Casa Grande, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release.
Martinez was booked into Pinal County Jail and faces charges of driving under the influence, felony flight, reckless driving and three counts of criminal damage, the department said.
Around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, a trooper was about to make a traffic stop on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard when Martinez, driving a black Ford F-150, approached the trooper and sped past him. The trooper followed Martinez and tried to pull him over, but Martinez failed to stop, the department said.
State troopers used spike strips to deflate the truck’s front tires, but Martinez continued eastbound toward Tucson about 10 more miles before he was stopped near Casa Grande, the department said.
The department said Martinez also cause several crashes in the Phoenix metro area and is expected to face more charges in Maricopa County.
Martinez was released from the Eloy Immigration Detention Center about a month ago after spending almost a year detained.
He was detained in August 2019 after briefly crossing the border into Nogales.
Martinez was one of the first “dreamers” to join the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals program in 2012.
Attorney Claudia Arevalo, who represented Martinez in his immigration case, said she’s unsure of what will happen to Martinez’ immigration status. Martinez was granted permanent residency when he won his immigration case.
Arevalo said she’s waiting to see what happens with his new criminal charges and isn’t sure whether he will have an Immigration and Customs Enforcement hold tied to Thursday’s case. She is not representing Martinez in his recent case, she said.
