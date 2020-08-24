Tucson DACA recipient arrested after chase on I-10

A man recently released from the Eloy Immigration Detention Center was arrested last week after causing several crashes along Interstate 10 and fleeing a traffic stop, officials said.

Carlos Martinez Baldenegro, 38, was arrested Thursday morning after a chase on I-10 that ended near Casa Grande, the Arizona Department of Public Safety said in a news release.

Martinez was booked into Pinal County Jail and faces charges of driving under the influence, felony flight, reckless driving and three counts of criminal damage, the department said.

Around 7:15 a.m. Thursday, a trooper was about to make a traffic stop on I-10 near Chandler Boulevard when Martinez, driving a black Ford F-150, approached the trooper and sped past him. The trooper followed Martinez and tried to pull him over, but Martinez failed to stop, the department said.

State troopers used spike strips to deflate the truck’s front tires, but Martinez continued eastbound toward Tucson about 10 more miles before he was stopped near Casa Grande, the department said.

The department said Martinez also cause several crashes in the Phoenix metro area and is expected to face more charges in Maricopa County.