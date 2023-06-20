An annual donation drive is on its final days of taking items, organizers say.

Arizona Transportation Builders is holding its fifth annual collection drive to benefit Davis-Monthan Air Force Base and the Veterans Pantry at the VA.

The event is held in memory of Robert William Jones Jr., a 21-year-old Tucson native who died while serving in Kosovo, as well as all fallen soldiers.

The public can contribute items until Thursday, June 22. Items can be dropped at the ATB offices at 1842 W. Grant Rd., Suite 103.

Volunteers also are needed for the packaging event scheduled for Friday.

Those interested in lending a hand can visit the Granite Construction Co. corporate office located at 4115 E. Illinois St., where the packaging will take place between 11 a.m. and 1:00 p.m. Donations will also be accepted at this location during the packaging.

Established in 1984, the ATB is a nonprofit organization comprised of more than 90 businesses either directly or in-directly tied to the construction industry.

The items can be donated to Davis-Monthan: washcloths, bath towels, shower shoes, high-quality socks, tissues, lotion, nail clippers, cotton swabs, snacks/water, soap, deodorant, shampoo/conditioner, toothbrush, toothpaste, floss, lip balm, razors, shaving cream, baby wipes and combs.

These items can be donated to the VA Patriots Pantry: canned soups, canned fruit, fruit cups, dried fruits, canned vegetables, rice (brown or white), pasta, pasta sauce, shelf-stable milk, dry milk and creams, canned meats, cereals, canned beans, peanut butter, nuts, trail mix, crackers, granola bars, popcorn and tuna.