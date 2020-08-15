Tucson families tackle at-home schooling obstacles with flexibility, creativity

Eevee Rodriguez has two full-time jobs she’s doing from home. One as a college adviser, the other, managing remote learning for her three young sons.

Her fourth grader, a traditional student at Carrillo K-5 Magnet, can do a lot of online classwork on his own. But remote learning for her first grade twins takes Rodriguez’s full attention.

The twins both have severe developmental delays and mild cerebral palsy. One of them also has autism.

“They have high special needs,” she says. “I can’t log them on to the computer and expect them to sit there. They’re not at that level cognitively.”

Before the coronavirus pandemic closed Tucson schools in March, her sons were in general education inclusion classes with a one-on-one aide to support them.

Rodriguez isn’t so concerned about the general education at this point. They’ve regressed so much in the five months they’ve been out of school, she’s working on keeping basic life skills and a foundation for learning in place.

The first week of remote learning is going well, all things considered. Rodriguez feels supported by the school. She loves the twins’ teacher and speech and physical therapy sessions have been going well for being virtual. The school provides materials for hands-on activities, such as dice and stickers to practice counting.

“We’re super-lucky that our team is able to provide that for them,” Rodriguez says. “It’s really tailored to them.”

Although the Tucson Unified School District offered her children one of the limited in-person learning spots, Rodriguez says it would have just been babysitting. The kids would have been alone with an aide while getting instruction and therapies online. Rodriguez declined the offer.