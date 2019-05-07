Tucson Fire crews saved a man in his early 70s with disabilities whose legs were on fire during one of two fires crews responded to within ten minutes of each other early Tuesday morning, officials say.
The man with disabilities called 911 just after midnight, saying his legs were on fire and he couldn't get out of his home in the 4000 block of East Paseo Dorado, according to a Tucson Fire press release. When fire crews arrived, smoke and flames were coming from the residence.
Crews located the man and extinguished the fire, the press release says. The resident was transported to the hospital.
The cause of the fire may be related to smoking while using oxygen, but investigators are still working on an official cause, the press release says.
Fire crews responded to a second incident in the 900 block of North Dodge Boulevard within 10 minutes of the first fire, according to the press release. Tucson Fire found a travel trailer engulfed in flames.
Fire crew and a Tucson Police officer helped evacuate residents from neighboring homes. The press release said two adults were displaced due to damage to the trailer and will be receiving assistance from the Red Cross.
The cause of the second fire is still under investigation.