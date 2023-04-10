Appearing alongside cities such as New Orleans and Chicago, Tucson was recently named one of the top 10 cities for food in the U.S. on a list published by Travel and Leisure.

The list, penned by travel writer Lauren Dana Ellman, mentions Tucson's status as the first UNESCO City of Gastronomy in the nation and its tendency to "wow culinary connoisseurs with its distinct Native American and Mexican offerings."

Local eateries Bata, Blue Front and Boca Tacos y Tequila were highlighted under Tucson's name — which came in sixth place on the list — along with the latter's owner, Maria Mazon.

Here are all of the list's rankings:

New York City, New York New Orleans, Louisiana Chicago, Illinois San Francisco, California Houston, Texas Tucson, Arizona Cleveland, Ohio Asheville, North Carolina Louisville, Kentucky Greenville, South Carolina