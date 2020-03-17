Tucson mayor mandates big changes to restaurants, bars to limit virus spread

The proclamation further states that "all restaurants, food courts, cafes, coffeehouses, retail food facilities, and other similar businesses and establishments are prohibited from serving food and beverages for consumption on premises" but are encouraged to offer drive-through, take-out, or pick-up service if they can.

Any person that violates the order can be charged with a class-one misdemeanor, the proclamation states. But representatives from the city said that they are not going to be redirecting officers to monitor enforcement "at this time."

"My top priority, above all else, is to protect public health. This is a painful decision that I do not take lightly. Several restaurants have already stopped dine-in service and transitioned to all drive through and curb-side pick-up," Romero said in a statement. “I want to reiterate that food being served by our restaurants is safe. It is the congregation of individuals in a dine-in setting that is unsafe. At this time, the best thing we can do is come together as a community and take care of each other. We’re all in this together. We will get through this.”

Romero's announcement only applies to the city of Tucson. A representative from the county said the health department is meeting later Tuesday to discuss ways to keep local operations in business, while adhering to guidelines from the Centers for Disease Control to limit social gatherings to 10 people.

Earlier, Flagstaff announced restaurants will be to-go service only, and bars, theaters, fitness centers and indoor recreation facilities will be closed starting Tuesday night, the city's mayor ordered in a bid to stop the spread of the coronavirus, according to the Associated Press.