Tucson Mayor Regina Romero to create task force on preventing gun violence

According to Romero, gun deaths in Arizona increased by 9% from 2008 to 2017.

In addition to the mass shooting on Jan. 8, 2011, which killed six people and injured 13 others, Tucson also experienced a mass shooting in 2002 when a student shot and killed three professors at the University of Arizona College of Nursing.

“It is completely legal in the state of Arizona to walk into a parking lot and buy a AR-15 with cash from the trunk of a car, no questions asked,” said Councilman Steve Kozachik. “People are losing their lives because nobody at the state Legislature and nobody at the federal government has had the guts to say that is absolutely not what the intent of the framers of this Constitution had in mind when they crafted the Second Amendment.”

Romero said she will also create a task force to promote community safety and prevent gun violence in the city. The task force will be made up of gun violence survivors, students and youth, neighborhood leaders, mental health professionals and public safety officers.

One of the goals of the task force will be to create strategies to address gun violence in communities that are disproportionately impacted.