Electric scooter companies Razor and Bird will soon be operating in Tucson.
The exact date of when their e-scooters — up to 1,500 of them — will hit the streets still isn't clear.
City officials announced Friday night that they have selected the two companies after an extended public bid process. They did not release a figure of how much the companies will pay the city.
Bird and Razor will each be allowed to put as many as 500 scooters on city streets.
They will each have the option of adding an extra 250 e-scooters to their Tucson fleet if they are put in what the city calls “opportunity zones.”
The city describes these zones as areas with "high percentages of low-income, transit-dependent households and households that don't have access to a motor vehicle."
However, the scooters are still banned from one part of town — the University of Arizona campus. UA officials banned their use earlier this year.
The city pilot program will last for six months, with the companies given the option to renew for an additional six-month period.
Officials say the six-month test is designed to minimize sidewalk riding and clutter, and to test where the scooters are a good fit for Tucson.
Absent from the city's announcement is when the scooters will hit the streets, with officials saying the companies can start operating 30 days after receiving their permit from the city.
However, those permits could be issued weeks or even months from now.
"The City will begin coordinating with the two firms on developing a time line for launching the program and making scooters available for rent on city streets," city officials stated in a news release Friday night.