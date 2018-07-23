Tucson tied a record high Monday, and more of the same is expected tomorrow.
The National Weather Service said the official high Monday was 109 degrees, tying the record for the date set in 1987.
The weather service has issued a 3-day excessive heat warning for the Tucson area this week.
Tuesday's expected high has been kicked up a few notches to 112 degrees. The high for July 24 is also 109, also set in 1987.
An excessive heat warning is put in place when temperatures are expected to reach 105 degrees or more for at least two hours at a time. The heat warning should be lifted at 8 p.m. Wednesday.
In fact, the temperatures are so high that southeast Arizona could reach record or near-record temperatures. Tucson has only hit temperatures above 110 degrees for more than two consecutive July days four times since 1895.
Recording consecutive days with highs of 110°+ in Tucson during July is on the rare side as it has happened only four times since 1895.— NWS Tucson (@NWSTucson) July 23, 2018
4 days in 1995
3 days in 1989
2 days in 1992
2 days in 1907
Check out our 110°+ pagehttps://t.co/4uHhZIw2jp#JulyHeat #stayhydrated #azwx
It's always important to remember to stay hydrated and protected from the blazing sun — and don't forget about your four-legged friends.
The weather service recommends rescheduling any outdoor activities to mornings or evenings, though temperatures will still be high. And if you want to walk your pups, keep them in shaded areas to avoid burning their paws on the hot pavement.
But hey, at least we aren't in Phoenix. Their temperatures could reach 120 degrees.
And have no fear — the excessive heat shouldn't last for too long. Some temperatures are expected to drop below 100 later this week, with a greater chance of monsoons making a comeback.