Tucsonans wake up to snow, road to Mount Lemmon closes

People living in the Catalina Foothills and Tucson's northeast side woke up to snow Saturday morning as a storm made its way across the city overnight.

Some light snow was also reported in Gates Pass Saturday morning with about half an inch accumulation around 3,000 feet, the National Weather Service in Tucson reported.

Some residents in the Foothills reported about two inches of snow early Saturday.

On Mount Lemmon, the Summerhaven General Store reported nine to 10 inches of snow as of 5 a.m.

Another couple of inches of snow was possible later in the morning, the Weather Service said on Facebook this morning.

Meanwhile, the road to Mt. Lemmon has been closed at the base, the Pima County Sheriff's Department said. It is open only residents and employees.

SHARE YOUR SNOW Please share photos from today’s snowfall online with fellow Star readers. Upload them to tucson.com/readerphotos.

Call (520) 547-7510 to get updates on road conditions.