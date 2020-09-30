Tucson's heat, drought broke yet more records in September

This summer’s “nonsoon” deserves the credit for this phenomenon, UA’s Crimmins said.

“The impact of no monsoon is that when it’s humid out during monsoons, you tend to see overnight temperatures stay warmer,” but that didn’t happen this season, he said.

By contrast, during the day, monsoons and their accompanying cloud cover tend to hold temperatures down, he added. Our often cloudless days during this bad monsoon season didn’t allow that to happen.

Climate change in the background

At the same time, overall, “You couldn’t get to these levels of temperatures without that added boost of climate change in the background,” Crimmins said.

He said no single factor kept monsoon storms from advancing north into Arizona from northern Mexico and the Gulf of Mexico where they usually originate.

What’s known is that normally, the high pressure mass of very hot air that hangs over Arizona and much of New Mexico through June is pushed northward in favor of a subtropical air mass that brings in summer storms, he said.