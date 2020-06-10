TUSD passes alternative to controversial sex education classes

TUSD has adopted an alternative curriculum for families who don’t want their kids to get sex education in school.

The curriculum focuses on giving students the tools to manage, understand and process emotions.

Unlike Tucson Unified School District’s recently adopted Family Life curriculum, which includes sex education and lessons on consent, and gender identity and expression, the alternative program touches on topics like self-confidence, personal advocacy, media influence, bullying, cyber bullying, hygiene and communication.

“What we want to do is make sure we give our children enough skills so that they understand what is right for them and how to make good choices in their lives,” says Tammy Hille, coordinator for the district’s counseling department. “Those are the biggest things that we really want to focus on.”

The lessons might be taught by counselors and social workers, Hille said.

The Family Life curriculum was hotly debated, with some arguing that sex ed should not be taught in schools at all, despite the fact that parents and guardians need to opt in for students to take the classes.