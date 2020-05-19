TUSD's plan for in-person graduations include face masks, limited guests

Tucson’s largest school district is forging ahead with plans for in-person graduation ceremonies this summer, but in the time of COVID-19, they will be anything but normal.

Although TUSD seniors will don traditional caps and gowns, they will have to accessorize with masks — a requirement that also applies to guests and staff. Commencement speakers will be allowed to lower their masks only while addressing the crowd.

“That’s something that our graduates are going to have to understand and all of our family members,” Superintendent Gabriel Trujillo said.

As far as family members are concerned, Tucson Unified will limit the number of guests each graduate can have. That number has yet to be decided but will likely be two or three.

People most vulnerable to the coronavirus — those over 60 and those with pre-existing conditions — as well as those who are sick are strongly encouraged to stay home, with an option to watch live online.

Guests who can attend are asked not to bring traditional gifts of balloons, flowers or stuffed animals, the district said.

“We want as few items as possible touching multiple people,” Trujillo said. “So we’re really going to be asking the graduates just come in your cap and gown; just have your phone. That will probably be it.”

Locations for the ceremonies, scheduled for June 25 and 26, are still being finalized, the district said Tuesday.

“We’re still exploring some options in terms of where the graduations can take place in the most CDC-compliant way to ensure the health and safety of all of our students, and then also to make sure that we’re adhering to city and state guidelines for pandemic precautions,” Trujillo said.