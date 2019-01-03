Mount Lemmon road closure

Road to Mount Lemmon gets snowed in, causing accidents and stranding dozens.

 Pima County Sheriff's Department

Catalina Highway has reopened after being closed for several days, according to the Pima County Sheriff's Department. 

The road was closed due to inclement weather that caused dangerous driving conditions. 

Even though the road is open again, officials warned drivers to be cautious and to watch for ice. 

Summerhaven had around 4 inches of snow on Wednesday afternoon, according to the National Weather Service. 

Temperatures will gradually warm up starting Thursday, with highs expected in the 50s. Highs will be in the 60s by Friday and through the weekend.

Another Pacific storm is forecast to hit the region by Saturday night, with rain possible into Monday. Snow levels for this storm, however, were expected to stay fairly high in elevation.

On Thursday, Dec. 27, around 20 people were stranded on Mount Lemmon when a fast-moving snowstorm made the roadway too dangerous to travel

For updates on Pima County road conditions for Catalina Highway, the road to Mount Lemmon, call 520-547-7510.

Snow totals on Wednesday: 

  • Summerhaven — 4 inches
  • Nogales — 6 inches
  • Portal — 7.2 inches
  • Rita Ranch — 2 inches
  • Benson — 3 inches
  • Tubac — 5 inches
  • Sierra Vista — 3 inches
  • Green Valley — 1 inch
  • Tucson International Airport — Trace
