Upper Basin states overusing Colorado River supplies, environmental group reports

"We currently have seen about a 20% loss in flow. We all expect it to get somewhat worse before stabilizing. All of the states will all have to reduce their current usage by varying amounts, except for perhaps Wyoming."

That said, some of the conclusions are overstated to make a case for dramatic use reductions and for freezing future diversions, Kightlinger said.

He faulted the report for not providing much evidence to back up its case that many new diversions are planned besides the Lake Powell pipeline.

"They assert the states are not working collaboratively and are resorting to 'tribalism,' again citing the Lake Powell pipeline as an example," he said.

But actually, Utah backed away from pushing for a speedy timetable for a federal review of the pipeline "when faced with the prospect of a united Upper and Lower Basin letter challenging the project and the environmental analysis and agreed to work with the other six states on the project’s analysis," he said.

Kightlinger also took issue with what he said is the report's view that the Upper Basin can only get water "leftovers" after the Lower Basin takes in its annual 7.5 million acre-foot water allocation.