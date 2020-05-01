Video illustrates the 'dynamic' spread of coronavirus in Tucson

A new video illustrating the spread of COVID-19 in the Tucson-area shows how the virus has moved in and out of the community over the last two months.

The video, posted to the Pima County Health Department’s Facebook page Wednesday, uses red dots to map the general location of positive cases in Pima County over time. As each dot ages beyond 15 days, it falls off the map to show the cases that are no longer infectious. New cases, represented by new red dots, surface on the map as quickly as others disappear.

“One of the things that is not clear with the maps available on the Arizona Department of Health Services website is that because the number of cases are growing, it doesn’t give you a sense of how those cases change over a period of time,” said Pima County’s Chief Medical Officer Francisco Garcia. “We wanted to give folks a sense of how a case appears in our community and how it disappears from our community. We know that people are infectious for at least 14 days, and this was a way of portraying the fact that at some point, all those cases will stop being infectious.”

The first dot on the map appears Feb. 18 and is located south of Sahuarita. The next dot appears on Feb. 22 near Cienega High School on the far east side of the county. As the time-lapse continues through April 24, the dots eventually cover almost every populated area in Pima County. The map does not include cases located on Indian reservations.

“This is a really dynamic situation, and it’s impacting every single corner of Pima County,” Garcia said. “Cases are being identified every day, and other cases are disappearing.”