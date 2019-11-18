What: Ben’s Bells promotes kindness and community involvement. Each week a person who makes Tucson better is “belled.”
Last week’s recipient: Alan Hutton
Nominated by: Kate Spaulding
Why: For his service and commitment to Pima County Teen Court for the past 10 years. Hutton began volunteering with Pima County Teen Court in 2009.
As a retired probation officer, Hutton has a passion for working with young people. He sees their potential, not their poor choices, Spaulding wrote in her nomination letter.
Teen Court is a juvenile diversion program where teens serve in all the courtroom roles.
“Because of volunteers like Alan who support our teens, Teen Court is incredibly successful in deterring youth from re-offending,” Spaulding wrote.
Over the past 10 years, Hutton has volunteered for every role in Teen Court. In this role, he’s incredibly good at finding the positive, encouraging the family, and letting the teen know they are on the path to making things right.
“It is Alan’s welcoming, joyful attitude that infects those around him. We are grateful for his time, energy, and dedication,” Spaulding wrote.
More info and to nominate someone: Go to bensbells.org/BellingForm to submit a name. Go to bensbells.org or call 622-1379 for more info.