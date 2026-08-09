Flash Flood Warning in Northwestern Pima County Until 8:30 PM MST
What’s Happening:
The National Weather Service has issued a Flash Flood Warning for northwestern Pima County. Thunderstorms producing heavy rainfall are ongoing, with 1 to 2 inches already fallen. Flash flooding is occurring or expected to begin shortly.
Affected Areas:
- Northwestern Pima County, including rural areas
- Route 85 between mile markers 33 and 36, and between mile markers 46 and 49
- Low water crossings at Pipeline Road and Cole Road, east of Ajo
What to Expect:
- Flash flooding of small creeks, streams, urban areas, highways, streets, and underpasses
- Flooding in poor drainage and low-lying areas
- Potentially impacted streams and drainages: Gibson Arroyo, Sikort Chuapo Wash, Tenmile Wash, and Rio Cornez Wash
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Impacts:
- Travel disruptions due to flooded roads and highways
- Hazardous conditions in low-lying and poor drainage areas
Safety Tips:
- Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads
- Be aware of your surroundings and avoid driving on flooded roads
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.