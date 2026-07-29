Customers can also use a rate-comparison tool or do an energy audit to figure out ways to save energy and money.

Both the state and the utility's customer base are seeing "unprecedented growth," she said. APS' peak demand also broke records in 2023 and 2024, driven by high heat, population growth and business development in the state.

"We're projecting, I think, in the next eight years or so to be close to 12,000 megawatts in terms of the energy demand in Arizona," Porter said. "That's not unique just to APS, that's SRP, that's TEP, that's all the power providers here because of the growth we're seeing in the state."

The utility prepares for record days, Porter said, and had additional capacity over the highest demand on July 24, which peaked at 9,053 megawatts. SRP's peak demand was 9,072 megawatts.

Should APS use exceed that capacity, there are additional reserves and contingencies in place to keep the power on. But it's still a staggering amount of energy use. Porter compared one megawatt of energy use to a store like Costco or Walmart running all of their systems at once.

"When you think of 9,000 megawatts, that's like having 9,000 big box stores with everything running, all at the same time," Porter said.

That increased demand might not slow. According to a 2025 executive order signed by Gov. Katie Hobbs, some utilities are predicting that over the next 15 years, high temperatures and growth could increase peak demand in the state by up to 40%.