Extreme Heat Warning: Dangerous Temperatures Expected Through Sunday
What’s Happening:
An Extreme Heat Warning is in effect from 10 AM Thursday to 8 PM MST Sunday. Expect dangerously hot conditions with temperatures ranging from 108 to 112 degrees.
Affected Areas:
- Eastern Cochise County below 5000 feet
- South Central Pinal County
- Southeast Pinal County
- Tohono O'odham Nation
- Tucson Metro Area
- Upper Gila River Valley
- Upper San Pedro River Valley
- Upper Santa Cruz River Valley/Altar Valley
- Western Pima County
What to Expect:
- Daytime temperatures between 108 and 112 degrees.
- Overnight temperatures will remain warm, ranging from 84 to 90 degrees, especially in the Western Deserts.
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Impacts:
- Significant increase in heat-related illnesses.
- High risk of heat stroke and heat exhaustion.
Safety Tips:
- Never leave children or pets in unattended vehicles.
- Schedule frequent rest breaks in shaded or air-conditioned environments if working outdoors.
- Reschedule strenuous activities to early morning or evening.
- Wear lightweight, loose-fitting clothing and drink plenty of water.
- Know the signs of heat exhaustion and heat stroke; seek immediate help if symptoms occur.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.