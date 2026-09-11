Flash Flood Warning for South Central Pima County Until 9:30 PM MST
What's Happening:
A Flash Flood Warning remains in effect for south central Pima County until 9:30 PM MST. Thunderstorms have produced heavy rainfall, with 1.5 to 2 inches already fallen. No additional rainfall is expected, but flash flooding is ongoing or imminent.
Affected Areas:
- San Miguel
- Vamori
- Cowlic
- Choulic
- Newfield
- Coldfields
- Itak
- Hashan Chuchg
What to Expect:
Flash flooding is likely in small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets, underpasses, and other low-lying areas.
Impacts:
- Flooding of roads and poor drainage areas.
- Potential travel disruptions, especially along Indian Route 20 at Cowlic.
- Flooding near Fresnal Wash, Vamori Wash, and other local washes.
People are also reading…
Safety Tips:
- Avoid driving on flooded roads. Turn around, don't drown.
- Exercise extra caution at night when flood dangers are harder to see.
When to Check Back:
Monitor weather.gov or tucson.com/weather for updates.
This weather alert was produced with AI assistance using National Weather Service data.